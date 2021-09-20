Jefferson Awards - Nominate an unsung hero

Do you have a relative, a friend or a co-worker who is "Multiplying Good" in our community?

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Do you have a relative, a friend or a co-worker who is "Multiplying Good" in our community? In every neighborhood, there are “Unsung Heroes” – volunteers and paid professionals who go well beyond their expected duties.

WPMT FOX43 News is proud to be a Media Partner of the National Jefferson Awards Foundation.

This year we are partnering with a local sponsor to honor these individuals, Donegal Insurance Group.

Founded in 1972 by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Senator Robert Taft Jr., and Sam Beard, the Jefferson Awards National Ceremonies are the country’s longest standing and most prestigious celebration of public service. By celebrating an individual's outstanding service, we are amplifying their solutions for others to apply in their own communities.

From September 2021 – December 2021, we will select local nominees and highlight him or her on our news in January and February 2022.

In Spring 2022, we will choose one finalist to represent our area at the National Jefferson Awards Ceremony in Washington, D.C. in June 2022. The finalist chosen will receive a trip to Washington, D.C. to the awards ceremony.



The nomination process is simple.