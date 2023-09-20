Murdered WNBA hopeful remembered as 'hero'

DuVal High School's coach comforted players at funeral services for Jayda Medrano-Moore.

GLENN DALE, Md. — A murdered Prince George’s County star student and WNBA hopeful was remembered as a "hero" during eulogies at her funeral Wednesday.

Sixteen-year-old Jayda Medrano-Moore was shot to death on Sept. 11 shortly after DuVal High School dismissed for the day as two groups of rival teens, including her younger brother, collided near the school.

"Jayda will be remembered as a hero. She gave her live to save her brother," said Rev. Mildred Bellete during services at the Reid Temple AME Church in Glendale.

Moore's coach and some teammates from DuVal High School gathered near her casket to be consoled by Sr. Pastor Dr. Mark Whitlock Jr. Many were in tears.

DuVal girls basketball Coach Latia Howard said Medrano-Moore's potential as a student and an athlete had been "unleashed" as she gained self confidence and purpose as a freshman at DuVal.

Howard said playing for the WNBA had become part of Medrano-Moore's dreams for the future.

"I want to say the battle is not over. The children need us now more than ever,” Howard said during a eulogy.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks was among the mourners.

“It is beyond 'We are sorry.' This is beyond our thoughts and prayers," Alsobrooks said outside Reid Temple after consoling mourners.

"I am so devastated to go in there and see that beautiful young woman she shouldn't be there," Alsobrooks said.

“We also have to hold people accountable. This is absolutely unacceptable in a civilized community that is possible for a child like her to be struck down among us," Alsobrooks added.

The after school murder of Medrano-Moore shocked Prince George’s County.

According to police, Medrano-Moore was shot and killed trying to protect her brother as a groups of rival teens jumped out of a vehicle to confront Moore's younger brother and a groups of friends.

Court documents in the case say Medrano-Moore was pistol-whipped before being shot in the head when she attempted to grab the gun that had been drawn.

The suspect is a 17-year-old from Flowers High School.

The motive was a "senseless" teenaged argument, according to Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz.