In this episode, we talk about what's next now that the pause button was put on the case this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In our latest episode of Case of Interest: Kohberger, we talk about what's next now that the pause button was put on the case this week.

What does this 37-day stay on proceedings really mean? We'll hear from a defense attorney about what we can expect.