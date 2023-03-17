What search warrants say about Idaho murders case so far | Case of Interest: Kohberger

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This week saw the largest release of documents from Idaho courts regarding the Bryan Kohberger case. Applications for dozens of search warrants were made public, but the judge presiding over the case has sealed the documents that list what investigators found. We do know where those investigators are looking and in some cases what they were looking for.
In this edition of Case of Interest: Kohberger, a defense attorney from Monroe County breaks down what these search warrants say about the investigative process so far.