Maryland family faces international adoption nightmare: Their daughter is stuck in Nepal

The family's 13-year-old adopted daughter faces future as stateless citizen without protection of any law.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland family says their adopted daughter is trapped thousands of miles away and behind a federal ban.

We’ve all heard “Home is where the heart is.” For the Skalka family of Anne Arundel County, Maryland, their heart is trapped 7,700 miles away: In the mountainous Asian country of Nepal. It’s where their 13-year-old adopted daughter Bhagya is.

"It's a strange loss; it's a loss without her dying," said Emma Skalka.

In 2017, the Skalka’s received permission from Nepali authorities to adopt Bhagya. Seven years earlier, in 2010, the U.S. State Department banned adoptions from Nepal citing human trafficking concerns. Based on their successful adoption from Nepal that same year of Benjamin, who is now 16, the Skalkas believed Bhagya qualified to enter the United States for humanitarian reasons.

In Nepal, when the program was up and running, and you applied to adopt a Nepali child, it was a double blind match. The children's homes that had children who were adoptable, meaning they had no parental supervision, that there was nobody attached to them, nobody looking for them, nobody coming to visit them – they were forsaken.

The children's homes would notify the ministry and say here are the children we have available and prospective parents would notify the ministry, said Aaron Skalka.

"We were sort of led down the path of, OK, if you go there, and actually complete this adoption, we can bring you home on humanitarian parole, and then we'll work this out," Aaron Skalka said. "And then when it didn't happen, and they actually let us go and meet this beautiful young girl and adopt her, and then sort of left us hanging. And I was so angry about that."

The Skalkas are running out of time. In a few years, Bhagya will age out of her orphanage as a citizen of no country and no protection of any law. The State Department filed a court motion to dismiss a lawsuit from the Skalkas last month.

"If we don't get her home, she will never be able to leave Nepal, nor will she be in good standing to have a job there, get an education there – get married there," said Emma Skalka. Describing Bhagya, Emma added, "Unafraid. Yeah, she's tough. The only time I've seen her afraid was the day we adopted her. I could tell that she was really nervous. But again, having big brother there was a big, big help. But other than that, even when, after the earthquake in 2015, we reached out through friends to make sure that she was OK. And her entire orphanage was leveled. There's nothing left. They were out in the fields and it's during monsoon seasons, it's raining and we're waiting for photos to get evidence that she's OK. And the first photo I get, she has a big smile on her face doing the victory sign."

The State Department would not comment on this specific case, yet wrote in part: “Intercountry adoption is one of the Department's highest priorities, including from Nepal. As a general matter, we work to ensure that intercountry adoption remains a viable option for children in need of permanency throughout the world. We implement and support safeguards to ensure intercountry adoptions are safe, ethical, and transparent and that children and the parents adopting them are protected in the process. We continue to work with our Embassy in Kathmandu to get updates on the government on Nepal's capacity for implementing safeguards for children adopted through intercountry adoptions. We continue to encourage the Government of Nepal to work toward implementing clear adoption safeguards and processes to protect children and families."

Emma Skalka said of the State Department's response, "The fact that they made this mistake, or had too much judgment and less curiosity, and their decision to shut down the program, didn't make them look like they didn't know what they were doing. It made them look like they made a mistake."

The Skalkas have this advice for other parents facing international adoption troubles: "There is nothing more important than that child knowing, whether you're successful or not, that that child knows for the rest of their lives that someone is on their side."