How one man was convicted of murder and allegedly killed again years later | Locked Inside, a 12 News podcast

Christopher Lambeth was arrested in April 2021 for the death of his housemate at a Gilbert group home, but there's more to uncover in this murder.

The podcast digs into a subject that doesn’t often get this type of careful in-depth attention in the mainstream: mental health and care for those who need help.

Locked Inside, a new 12-News I-Team and VAULT Studios podcast , follows the harrowing and heartbreaking story of Christopher Lambeth and those who crossed his path along the way.

Christopher Lambeth’s current attorney did not respond to any of our requests for comment at the time this episode was recorded.

On April 12, 2005, exactly 16 years before the killing at the Tilda Manor group home, Christopher Lambeth was taken to a different jail as a suspect in a different deadly crime.

Tilda Manor staff told police he’d been living at the group home since 2018, although his move-in date is not part of the public record. Employees told police that in all his time at the home, they never had any problems with him. In fact, he was doing so well with his treatment at the home that he was set to move into his own apartment at 11 a.m. the morning of the killing.

Instead of sitting in a jail cell charged with murder, the police report detailed that April 12, 2021 should have been moving day for Christopher Lambeth.

The judge told him he would have a lawyer assigned to him and that he’d be held on a $2 million bond. He later submitted a plea of “not guilty.”

After he was arrested, he appeared before a judge who said he was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Steven Howells. In video from that court proceeding, you can see Lambeth appear virtually from what appeared to be a jail cell. He was staring at the camera through his glasses, looking through a crack in the doorway. He didn’t say a word as the judge spoke to him.

Christopher Lambeth admitted on the scene that he “killed him,” the police report stated. That he “bludgeoned” Steven Howells “to death.” He later told police he saw Steven go and use the bathroom and then he followed Steven back to his bedroom and started choking him. Lambeth said he didn’t know why he did this and no one else saw what happened.

“If anything, I could see him being the person who would stand up and try to calm somebody down or de-escalate him,” Nicole said of Steven Howells. “And although I don't know what happened in the room, that would be my bet of what happened.”

At first, the workers told police that Lambeth followed them to the driveway, but he ultimately went back inside and locked the door, locking the employees out. It’s not clear whether Steven was attacked before or after the employees got locked out.

The police report details that around 5 a.m., one of those employees was prepping medications for the residents when he suddenly heard a fight. He ran toward the living room and saw his coworker struggling with Christopher Lambeth who wasn’t wearing any clothes. Lambeth apparently tried to punch the other employee in the face and both workers ran outside.

The employees told police they did bed-checks at 2 a.m. and noticed Christopher Lambeth was pacing around his room. By 4 a.m. they thought he went to sleep.

The night before he was killed, the two employees told police that they clocked in for their overnight shift. They told police it started out quietly. Everyone was in their rooms.

Other housemates told police Steven Howells and Christopher Lambeth didn’t really know each other. Lambeth would usually keep to himself, in his own room, according to the police report. It also detailed that Steven originally had a roommate, but that person moved out, meaning Steven Howells had a room to himself, right by the front door. The same room where officers found him bleeding.

Steven Howells was one of nine residents living at Tilda Manor, three women and six men. Christopher Lambeth had reportedly already been living there a few years when Steven Howells moved in. It’s not clear exactly when Steven went to live at Tilda Manor, but one of the staff members told police he had been living at the home about four months at the time he was killed.

No one at Tilda Manor ever commented on the killing or the events leading up to it.

“That should have never happened,” Nicole said. “I've worried about things like that happening, but I worried about it on the street. Not in someplace that's supposed to keep them safe."

In the years after their divorce, she got remarried and became a mom. She now lives in Colorado. Nicole wound up taking a trip to Seattle soon after she learned Steven was killed. She said it brought some closure, in a way, as Seattle was where he did his music studies. She started processing how Steven’s death could have happened.

When Steven was killed, Nicole estimated it had been about 10 to 15 years since she last spoke with him.

“He never deserved to end like this,” she wrote. “I am who and what I am today because of him.”

His ex-wife Nicole shared some photos of her own and left a heartfelt message.

The comments on the page appeared to be mostly from family or friends who knew him way back when, revealing glimpses of a man once full of life who’d been dealt a really hard hand.

The first few lines said Steven was born in Hawaii and moved to Arizona in 1998. He lived to be 49 years old.

The first photo posted on Steven Howells’ online obituary seemed like it was taken years ago. It shows a young guy with dark eyes and brown hair, half-smiling at the camera. He was wearing a denim jacket with the collar popped.

By the time the firefighters got to the man lying in blood on the floor, it was too late. The chest compressions didn’t work.

The officers knew this was the man the group home employees called about. Once he was fully dressed, one of the officers turned him around and put him in handcuffs. The officer walked Lambeth through the halls and toward the front door as he explained to Lambeth that he had the right to remain silent. They stepped outside into a yard teeming with first responders and beelined toward a police car. The officer put Lambeth in the back.

Parts of this audio and video were redacted by Gilbert Police, so it’s not clear what was said in these initial moments with the person in the bathroom. The audio and video that was not redacted shows the officers were talking with a man who just got out of the shower. He was getting dressed and told the officers his name was Christopher Lambeth.

The officers called for firefighters to come in and try to help the bleeding man. Then the bathroom door opened.

GPD Officer: You know what? Somebody probably walked up through this and went into the bathroom and took a shower. That’s what happened. So, whoever is in the shower is the one who actually walked through this.

The trail of blood led to a closed door. It turned out to be the bathroom and the shower was running.

One officer told the other that he had no pulse. They started what sounded like chest compressions in that body camera video. Then, one of the officers noticed something else.

It was a man lying in a pool of blood on a bedroom floor. The officers called for back-up and their pace instantly changed. One of the officers started kicking the door while the other asked if the employees could hop the fence into the backyard and get in through a door in the back. One employee and one officer raced to the back gate while the other officer kept kicking the front door. Eventually one of the residents opened the door and the officers rushed inside, trying to get to the man bleeding on the floor.

At this point, about six minutes after the officers arrived, body camera footage showed them standing at the locked door, pondering how to get inside. Then, one of the officers peered through the window to the left of the door. And what he saw changed everything.

GPD Officer: How are you going to get back in? Do you normally go on the side of the house?

The officers learned the door was locked and neither employee had a key.

The footage shows the two officers and two staff members walking toward the door. One of the officers tried to twist the doorknob.

BODY CAM: Was he in his room when you guys left?

These employees tried to explain that a resident inside the home tried to hurt them and that they ran outside. They said that resident was a man named Christopher Lambeth.

Body camera video from Gilbert Police Department shows they parked the car and walked up to the two group home employees standing in the street.

The two officers arrived armed with that information — that a potentially violent resident could be inside the home.

CALLER: Actually, I don’t know because right now he’s kind of violent.

OPERATOR: How is he going to react to my officers? Is he going to be cooperative for my officers? Is he going to be hostile toward my officers?

But that employee was wrong. Someone did need medical help.

OPERATOR: Just the police? OK. Where is your client now?

CALLER: No, not yet. We’re outside waiting. Just the police.

OPERATOR: We have officers on the way. Does anybody need medical? Do you need the paramedics to come check on you?

The group home staff member dialed 911 after running outside the home with his coworker. He said one of the group home’s residents tried to attack them that morning.

CALLER: I said one of our clients just attacked us.

OPERATOR: I’m sorry I’m having a hard time understanding you. What did he do?

The facility is supposed to provide 24-hour supervision to its residents, people who need behavioral and mental health services, according to its state license.

Tilda Manor looks like most other homes on the street. It’s a two-story beige house with big windows. The blinds are typically drawn.

It’s the address for a group home called Tilda Manor. The home is licensed by the state as a behavioral health facility, meant to provide care and oversee treatment for people placed in the home.

OPERATOR: Sir, we have a bad connection. Where are you at? 3583 East Wildhorse?

The sun was just starting to rise on April 12, 2021, when two police officers pulled up to a quiet street in Gilbert, Ariz. They were dispatched to the scene after a frantic 911 call.

“I would check the Social Security death index once a year to see if he showed up,” she remembered. “I would walk through a lot of the homeless shelters, and things like that in case he was out on the street. Making sure he's OK. That was the main thing. We want to know he's OK.”

Even though Steven stopped reaching out, Nicole never stopped thinking about him. She’d even try to look for him whenever she went back to Hawaii to visit. Just to check in.

“We talked on the phone when he was doing good,” she said. “When the meds would kind of stop working, he would disappear. And then if he got on something new and it would start working, he would call me. And eventually, he just felt that he was holding me back from living my life. So he stopped the connection.”

The yo-yoing became too much for both of them. They divorced in 1994. After the split, Nicole said she and Steven kept in touch, but it wasn’t easy. Steven would eventually move to Arizona where he had family. Nicole said he’d try staying in places like group homes with supported living, but it was hard to keep track of his every move.

“And so it has been really hard on that and watching him struggle,” Nicole said. “Struggle with medications and start getting a little better and then those wouldn’t work and kind of yo-yoing up and down in his mental health.”

She said his goals changed to keeping a job, living on his own.

“And he still had so many dreams and things that he wanted to do,” Nicole remembered. “And as the years went by the reality in himself was that those were probably not going to happen.”

Despite trying, help was hard to come by.

She said he started experiencing delusions. And that they started affecting his work. She said she saw him get worse over time. And his aspirations of working in the music industry gradually devolved into just trying to get by day by day.

“At first it was small things,” she remembered. “And he would make little comments that were just a little off. They started progressing more, we had a park that we would walk by. And he started talking to me about a frog he met there, and the conversations he was having with this frog. But it took me a little bit to realize that it wasn't just him talking, he was hearing the frog talk to him.”

“You know, he never had the goal of being the front man leading the act,” Nicole shared. “But he loved being behind the scenes and doing the music, mixing and recording and helping from the back end being able to put music out.”

Nicole remembers Steven was very involved in the music business. She said he studied at the Art Institute of Seattle, played saxophone, and worked with bands. He and some friends would go to the beach and play improv jazz for hours.

“I mean, we were young,” she said. “And so there was always a financial struggle, especially in Hawaii, where it's so expensive to live. But it was great.”

She was 17 and he would have been around 22 years old.

This was 1993 in Hawaii, according to Nicole. A paradise for the young couple. Within five months of meeting, they married.

“We were both heading on the bus to the same place. And he had this gorgeous long, curly hair. And so I smiled and we started talking and started dating from there.”

It all started on a bus. Guy sees girl. Girl flashes a smile. It’s a meet-cute you’d think only happened in the movies.

Christopher Lambeth’s current attorney did not respond to any of our requests for comment at the time this story was published.

Despite his 25 to life sentence in the state hospital, Christopher Lambeth would be back in society long before then.

12 News tried to contact Christopher Lambeth’s mother for this story but could not reach her. An obituary shows his aunt passed away in 2014. Christopher Lambeth’s sister declined to talk with 12 News.

Court documents back-up that break-down. The out-of-court settlement with the doctor wasn’t made public, but in the case that went to trial, Christopher Lambeth’s mother and aunt were awarded $1.5 million dollars.

“Christopher Lambeth was deemed to be 25% responsible,” Sheryl Kornman remembered. “The psychiatrist overseeing his care was 25% responsible. And the other two public pay agencies that were involved in his care were each 25% responsible.”

After Lambeth went to the state hospital to serve his sentence, his mother and his aunt, Carl and Patricia Gremmlers’ daughters, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the psychiatrist and two mental health agencies that worked with Lambeth before the murders. They accused the doctor and agencies of not doing enough to help Lambeth before the crime. The doctor settled with Lambeth’s family out of court, but the two mental health agencies went to trial.

“The prosecutors decided to agree, because it was pretty obvious that he had a psychotic episode that jail would not be the place for him,’ Sheryl Kornman remembered. “They don't really have the facilities to incarcerate someone who's that ill.”

Part of that guilty except insane plea meant Christopher Lambeth wouldn’t go to prison. Instead, a judge sentenced him 25 to life at the Arizona State Hospital for treatment.

Court records claim Lambeth was “unable to function in a legal setting” and at one point, he was deemed “not competent to stand trial.”

Records show doctors evaluated him and reported he suffered from “delusions” and that he heard “voices that weren’t there.”

In the months that followed his arrest for the double murder, court records show Lambeth refused to talk about the crime with his attorney and denied he had any symptoms.

After nearly two years of court proceedings, Lambeth pleaded Guilty Except Insane to both counts of murder in 2007. Under Arizona law, Guilty Except Insane, or GEI, means a person has a mental disease or defect of such severity that the person did not know the criminal act was wrong.

Lambeth: Not an insane thing to do, it’s not because of my medication.

Detective: OK, but you don’t think your not being on your medication had anything to do with it?

Detective: OK, you think it was just ‘cause you wanted to?

Detective: Do you think you did this because you were off your medication?

Christopher Lambeth was ultimately charged with two counts of first-degree murder for killing his grandparents. Lambeth told investigators he stopped taking his medicine before killing his grandparents.

In the interview with Christopher Lambeth, detectives kept pressing him for a motive. One investigator asked what things were like inside the home and whether those conditions led to Lambeth lashing out. Lambeth told them he felt his grandparents were “destructive” to him.

“I think it was their religious beliefs, you know, they believed that everybody is a child of God,” Kornman stated. “And they did tell their friends explicitly, who were very worried about him, we're not going to turn our backs on our grandson. You know, we love him. We know that he's sick and we're not going to turn our backs on him.”

It wasn’t a secret that Lambeth stayed with his grandparents. Neither was his history of mental illness. Sheryl Kornman remembered friends of the Gremmlers telling her that the Gremmlers themselves were worried about Christopher Lambeth. Still, they let him stay at their home.

Detectives: You said you get this money that comes from Social Security, it goes to your mom, does - what’s the arrangements as far as - do they pay your grandparents too, give them some money for you living there?

Lambeth told detectives he’d been staying in mental health facilities and a group home before he started staying with his grandparents during the week. This was an arrangement planned by his mom.

“So, he was diagnosed,” Kornman detailed. “But he was covered as what they call a ‘public pay’ individual because he was deemed disabled. Under the disability laws, he could get this public assistance for mental health care.”

According to court records, Lambeth’s father died when he was young. Lambeth and his sister lived with their aunt and uncle for a while before moving back in with their mother, according to Kornman’s reporting. It seemed symptoms started around his teenage years. He was admitted to hospitals or other treatment facilities and court-ordered for psychiatric evaluations multiple times, according to court and investigation records.

Detective: Does it go back a long way or something?

Detective: Personal problems you have or between you and them?

Detective: OK, I mean was there some kind of argument between you guys? How did this - how did this turn into them being dead?

Records show Christopher Lambeth admitted several times that he killed his grandparents and that he was “happy that they’re dead now.” But he was hesitant to tell investigators why he killed them.

The following printed interview is part of a transcript provided by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in a 12 News records request.

Then, Christopher Lambeth was face to face with deputies, answering questions about what happened to his grandparents. The sheriff’s department originally recorded this interview but burned the tapes in a routine cleanout in January 2020.

After the deputies found the Gremmlers brutally stabbed to death in their own home, they wrapped Lambeth in a blanket and walked him out to a squad car. The dogs in the house started to follow them as they walked outside and one deputy wrote that Lambeth simply said, “Please close the gate. The dogs will get out.”

“It gives me chills, again, at the brutality of the murder,” Kornman said. “Feeling like I feel now like I felt then. This didn't have to happen, these were vulnerable, older people who never should have been put in that position.”

Those who knew the Gremmlers the best were devastated, but not totally shocked.

“And the sheriff's department, the deputies were really upset about it,” she remembered. “Because, you know, seeing it was just horrific. Because these people were completely defenseless.”

Sheryl Kornman spent the days after this brutal discovery connecting with the Gremmlers’ friends and investigators.

“And they were stabbed so many times,” Kornman said. “They never released the count. But they were so brutalized, that they had to have a closed casket for the funeral.”

The investigation report details that the first body they saw was Patricia’s, slumped on the bed against some pillows. Then they found Carl’s body on the floor. Investigators determined they’d been dead for a few days.

“All they could see was just a giant, bloody mess,” she remembered reporting, referring to the responding deputies.

After putting Lambeth in handcuffs, records show Lambeth admitted he killed the people who lived in the home and directed the deputies to the other bedroom across the hall. One deputy wrote that the room was in “extreme disarray” and they could hardly step inside.

The deputies didn’t know it at the time, but this person was Christopher Lambeth. The deputies told him to get out of bed and lie down on his stomach in the hallway.

The deputies pushed forward through the destruction, guns drawn. They made their way to a bedroom door, where they realized someone was lying in the bed under the covers.

The investigation report detailed that all the lights were off. The front room was trashed. The widescreen TV was shattered in its case. The couples’ two dogs were inside. The deputies noted that it seemed like they hadn’t been out in a few days, based on the mess they left on the floor.

The deputies moved to the garage, filled with antique cars Carl had been working on. They didn’t notice anything out of place and made their way to the house. As they approached the sliding glass door at the back of the Gremmlers’ home, one deputy took out a pen and gingerly used it to pull the door open, in case there were any fingerprints or evidence on the handle. The moment they stepped inside they knew something was very wrong.

One deputy wrote in the report that the person who did this must have been “very angry.”

When two deputies got there, they started by searching the red-brick business building, according to the investigation report. The whole place had been ransacked. Blinds ripped, widows busted out, furniture overturned and part of a computer thrown to the floor.

The Gremmlers’ friend told investigators that he noticed a broken window on one of the front buildings when he pulled up to their property. When he went through the gate, he noticed another broken window. He didn’t go inside any of the buildings. He called his wife, who then called the sheriff’s department.

This friend had known the Gremmlers for about a decade, according to an investigation report. He’d been to their home before. It sat right along I-10, the main highway connecting Tucson to Phoenix. The Gremmlers had their own house, a rental home, a garage and a red-brick business building all on the same plot of land. Carl Gremmler, a car enthusiast, ran an auto shop of sorts from that garage.

The Gremmlers' absence at church that Sunday morning wasn’t just noticeable, it was out of the norm. One of the couple’s friends tried calling for a few days after missing them at church and finally decided to go to their house and see what was up.

“And they were very vocal, you know, I guess you call them activists,” Kornman said. “Gray haired activists who really cared about their community.”

The couple were grandparents, both in their 70s and well-known as activists in Rillito. Former Tucson Citizen reporter Sherly Kornman remembered they would protest emissions from a nearby cement factory.

When services started that morning, some people noticed that two community fixtures, Carl and Patricia Gremmler, weren’t there.

Just two days earlier, on April 10, 2005, something unsettling stood out. It was a Sunday morning and many people in Rillito were getting ready for church.

Then the detectives braced themselves for what he was about to say next.

On April 12, 2005, Christopher Lambeth sat handcuffed at the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in Tucson. He was face-to-face with two detectives after he was taken into custody from a bloody home in Rillito. They start by asking his name and age. He told them who he was and that he was 20 years old.

Chapter 3 : Secured

It’s a complex that spans a few blocks, right on the edge of downtown Phoenix. Most people probably wouldn’t recognize it if they were driving or walking by. From the street, you can see stone and brick buildings and layers of barbed wire encasing parts of the facility. Sometimes, you can catch glimpses of people in bright orange sweat suits walking laps around the yard or doing pushups.

This looks and probably sounds like a prison, but this is different.

It’s the Arizona State Hospital, or ASH as some people call it. It is a complex place where people can be placed for mental health treatment. It doesn’t take in just anybody. There’s a facility for sexually violent people. Then there’s the civil hospital where adults can be court-ordered for treatment if they’re deemed dangerous to themselves or others. There’s also a forensic hospital for certain people who have been involved in the criminal justice system. These people could be awaiting trial, or they could be sentenced to the state hospital for treatment after committing a violent crime, like Christopher Lambeth.

In Locked Inside episode 2: Guilty Except Insane, the 12 News I-Team uncovered that Christopher Lambeth was sentenced 25 to life at the state hospital for treatment, where he was placed under the jurisdiction of the Psychiatric Security Review Board, after he killed his grandparents.

Psychiatric Security Review Board

The Psychiatric Security Review Board, or PSRB, monitors all people who have been deemed guilty except insane. It’s the Board’s decision to determine whether those people stay locked inside the state hospital or whether they’re well enough to be released into the community.

If someone has completed serving their sentence, the Board decides if that person needs more services when they’re let out of the hospital.

The Board typically meets once a month to discuss and make decisions on various cases. There aren’t many visitors at these meetings. Mostly, it’s just attorneys representing people deemed guilty except insane or hospital staff members that can weigh in on a case. And in the age of COVID-19, some of these people just join the Board’s video call instead. It’s not common for members of the public to just drop in.

The stated goal of this law is for people who are deemed guilty except insane to get the help they need at the state hospital and get to a point of stable remission so they can potentially go back into the community.

The Board is tasked with balancing the goal of treating people until they’re in remission, and keeping the public safe from individuals convicted of violent crimes.

Only three states in the nation use psychiatric security review boards: Oregon, Connecticut and Arizona. In Arizona, it manages a very small part of the criminal justice system.

The latest available data from 2020 shows there are 113 people deemed guilty except insane under the PSRB’s jurisdiction. To put that in context, there are more than 33,000 people incarcerated in Arizona prisons at the time of this publication, meaning the 113 convicted people under the Board’s watch represent a very small fraction of people convicted of crimes.

Most patients deemed guilty except insane go before the Board every two years for a status update, where the Board determines if that person should receive privileges on the hospital grounds or eventually be released back into the community. Board meetings are usually when these check-ins happen unless the Board needs to intervene in a case for some other reason.

Until recently, the Board had five members. Three of them were mental health professionals, one worked in probation and parole and the other was a community member. Each board member is appointed by the Governor of Arizona. The Board doesn’t have any oversight, so whatever these five people decide goes.

The people that are guilty except insane are convicted killers or other violent offenders with serious mental health concerns, who at one point posed such a threat to the community that they had to be sentenced to treatment.

The decision to let these people live in the community again should be taken seriously.

“I was shocked to hear that he was let out of the state mental hospital from covering the double murder of his grandparents,” said Sheryl Kornman, the former Tucson Citizen reporter who weighed in on Locked Inside episode 2.

Kornman is talking about Christopher Lambeth who was sentenced to 25 to life at the state hospital for killing his grandparents. Instead, after nine years in the state hospital, he got out, and started living in the community again. Records indicate he’d been living in a group home for a few years before he was arrested and accused of killing Steven Howells at Tilda Manor in April 2021.

“In talking to the friends of the grandparents and the deputies who handled the case, this is a guy that probably needed to be hospitalized for the rest of his life,” Kornman recalled. “Because of his mental illness, he couldn't be trusted to take his own medication. He needed to be supervised 24/7.”

Kornman wrote multiple reports on Christopher Lambeth and the aftermath of his grandparents’ deaths. She had no idea he’d been arrested and charged with murder again or that he’d even been released from the Arizona State Hospital until 12 News reached out to her last summer.

“It doesn't sound like they've dug very deep,” Kornman said, referring to the state’s Psychiatric Security Review Board. “And it also sounds like they ignored the brutality of the murder of his own grandparents, who had been taking care of him almost full time for a couple of years before he killed them. So, I think there was a lack of not understanding of how sick he was, but I think the state board dropped the ball.”

'He takes care of himself completely.'

Christopher Lambeth’s 25 to life sentence to the Arizona State Hospital meant that the PSRB had to approve his every move for the rest of his life, unless he petitioned against that after 25 years.

He was first sentenced to treatment in 2007 and had his first hearing in front of the PSRB in 2009. At that point, the Board ruled he wasn’t well enough for any privileges at the hospital.

By 2010, meeting minutes show that that changed. At that point, Lambeth was granted more freedoms on hospital grounds and could eventually get passes to go off hospital grounds for things like a family visit or a doctor’s appointment.

It stayed this way until the end of 2016 when meeting minutes show Christopher Lambeth was approved to live in the community, meaning he no longer had to live at the state hospital, even though he was still under the PSRB’s watch. His release required 24/7 supervision at a residential facility and required he stick to all of his medications and an outpatient treatment plan.

Christopher Lambeth's conditional release letter:

It seemed that first he was released to the Tucson area and at some point later he was moved to Tilda Manor, although the minutes don’t say exactly when he moved into the Gilbert group home.

In September 2017 he went before the Board again, about nine months after he’d been approved to live in the community.

In audio recorded from that meeting, the Chair of the Board explained why Lambeth was there. Lambeth’s treatment team was asking for less supervision, based on all the success he’d been having in his 24/7 setting. Christopher Lambeth’s sister declined to talk with 12 News about her brother, but she did speak out at that September 2017 PSRB hearing on her brother’s behalf.

She told the Board that “his progress has just been phenomenal,” and that “he takes care of himself completely.”

The audio from the meeting detailed that Christopher Lambeth had a job at an Amazon warehouse in Phoenix and that he played ice hockey on a rec team at a rink in Tempe. His attorney told the Board that he could go to a baseball game with Christopher Lambeth or eat lunch with him.

One Board member asked if there were any concerns for his overnight behavior if he were to be in a place with less supervision. His treatment team told the Board they had no concerns that Lambeth would act out with less supervision and ultimately the Board approved him to move to a flex-care facility that would have 15-16 hours of supervision each day.

The changes didn’t stop there. In September 2018, just one year later, he was back before the Board again. At that point, he hadn’t moved out of Tilda Manor because there weren’t any beds available at any of the facilities in the area offering less supervision.

Still, his team was asking for independent living. That meant Lambeth would live on his own but should have had services available to him to continue his treatment.

Audio from that September 2018 meeting indicates all but one Board member approved this move. The Board member who opposed was the Board’s Chair, Dr. James Clark. He explained that he’d feel more comfortable if Lambeth moved to a home with less supervision first before living independently. But the Board majority ruled, and Christopher Lambeth was approved to live on his own.

“I don’t know what was going on with that guy,” said attorney Nora Greer, referring to Christopher Lambeth’s fast-tracked approval for independent living.

Greer is a defense attorney who, over the years, said she’s represented dozens of people at the state hospital deemed guilty except insane. She said she filled in one time for Christopher Lambeth’s attorney during a status hearing, but otherwise never represented him. She is familiar with his case and knows how the PSRB operates based on her own clients’ experiences.

“I don't know how he got out,” she explained. “I'm kind of surprised.”

Moving from a place with 24-hour supervision to a place with none could be a challenge for anyone required to go to meetings, appointments and stay compliant with medications.

“There's always a risk,” Greer said. “You can relapse and either, you know, hurt yourself or somebody else. The other thing too is if you're not ready, you can't do what you need to do to be successful.”

Each year the PSRB puts out an annual report showing how many people are under its watch, what crimes they committed and how many people were released that year.

It does not detail things like how many murderers are out on release.

The 12 News I-Team analyzed more than two-thousand pages of PSRB files, focusing on nearly 75 cases of people who were released to the community. Within the past five years, we identified at least 13 murderers out on release to the community before their sentences were up, all while they were still supposed to be under the Board’s watch.

The PSRB 2020 annual report:

That data included Christopher Lambeth’s case. It’s possible there could be more murderers out that the Board is still monitoring, but the Board wouldn’t break down that information for 12 News.

“A lot of them are going to get out of the hospital anyway,” Greer explained. “And they should get started on doing stuff that helps them do better when they're in with the rest of us as opposed to being on a locked ward and bang, you're out the next day. And what's going to happen to you? You don't want to see that with these people.”

Just like the PSRB has the power to release people to the community early, it can also take it back. If a person violates the terms of their release, the Board can bring that person back to the state hospital.

12 News asked the Board how often this happens, but it didn’t provide an answer. Instead, the I-Team tried to analyze the data we got in a records request.

Most of the murderers we identified hadn’t killed again.

However, some of the people on release returned to the state hospital for things like not taking their medicine, using illegal drugs or having contraband in a group home. Some of the minutes don’t say why a person was ordered back to the state hospital.

In some cases, others went on to commit another violent crime after their time at the state hospital was up. So, they were no longer under the Board’s watch, but it makes one wonder whether their treatment at the state hospital was really effective.

12 News covered a sad example six years ago.

'She did not deserve to have this happen to her.'

On July 25, 2015, Phoenix Police responded to a brutal crime scene. A woman had been decapitated and her pet dogs were severely injured.

That woman was Trina Heisch. The only suspect was her husband, Kenneth Wakefield. They took him into custody after he gouged out his left eye and self-amputated his arm. He was taken to the hospital before he was taken to jail.

In an interview with Trina’s mother and daughter in 2015, they told 12 News there were warning signs.

The couple had only been there together for 3 months, according to neighbors, who said they often heard yelling and fighting. Police said they responded to the home 5 times before this deadly call and said Wakefield also had a history with drugs. But that morning nothing stopped him from killing Trina.

“There was something really severely wrong with him,” Trina’s mother told 12 News in the days after the murder. “She was going to leave him. She didn’t have time for that.”

Trina Heisch and Kenneth Wakefield met at the Arizona State Hospital.

Both had tried to kill a family member and both were found guilty except insane and both were under the watch of the PSRB, according to the Board’s records.

Trina got out first in 2010 after finishing her sentence at the state hospital. Wakefield’s sentence was up at the end of 2014, but he got at least two chances to go out and live in the community on conditional release before that.

Both times, the PSRB revoked his privilege and brought him back into the state hospital, according to minute entries. The public records don’t say what happened, just that he violated his release orders.

The last time he lost this privilege seemed to be just a few weeks before his sentence ended. He was getting out whether he still needed mental health treatment or not.

“I was never afraid of him,” Trina’s mother said in that 2015 interview. “Except this last time he got out of the hospital. And it wasn’t him. It was totally strange because he wasn’t the same.”

When Wakefield was released, PSRB records show the board wanted him to continue getting treatment, including ongoing supervision. The PSRB asked the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to start that process, but that didn’t happen and it’s not clear why.

“I questioned whether or not he was released with the right supports and what he needed to be successful,” attorney Nora Greer said.

Greer said she actually represented Trina Heisch while she was sentenced to the state hospital. Greer remembered Trina was artistic and could do really nice water colors.

“And certainly she did not deserve to have this happen to her,” Greer said. “I felt really bad. You feel sad about this, about this stuff happening. It should not happen. But it does.”

Wakefield was charged with second-degree murder and animal cruelty for killing his wife Trina and hurting their two dogs. He wailed during his first court appearance, where he stood in front of a judge with an eye patch and bandaging where he cut off his arm. Listening in, one can’t help but think about his mental health history.

This time he was sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison, not the state hospital. Right now, he’s still serving that sentence. His rap sheet shows he’s been in trouble while in prison with recent infractions for fighting and aggravated assault on a staff member.

'That’s their worst nightmare.'

It’s worth noting that some people don’t have problems when they’re back in the community. After reviewing dozens of cases, the I-Team found that a lot of people try sticking with their treatment plans, showing it’s possible to remain in stable remission.

Sometimes there are tears of joy when people deemed guilty except insane were approved for another level of freedom. Family members sit in on Board meetings and show their support. Attorney Nora Greer’s seen success, too.

She recalled one Pima County client in particular whose Board term ended last year. She said he’s been staying sober, living with his family and running his own business.

“I've worked with clients who've done really well,” Greer said. “You know, they did everything the Board asked them to do, but there aren't a whole lot of those people.”

These changes can also go wrong, which is why each Board decision matters so much.

“Human behavior itself sometimes is not that predictable,” Greer said. “Sometimes people do behave in surprising ways.”

The Board can’t predict the future. But were members doing everything they could to at least come close?

Because the Board was created by a state law, the closest thing it has to oversight is the state legislature, which could change the law and therefore impact the Board.

“I think the Board members do good work, make reasoned decisions, and are very careful to make sure the public is kept safe and protected,” said the Board’s Chairman, Dr. James Clark, in a November 2019 state Senate hearing.

The state Senate was trying to determine what to do with the Board after a state audit in 2018 found the Board was making decisions with inconsistent data, like mental health reports lacking “sufficient details.”

Because of this, the audit claimed it was hard for the Board to make timely and consistent decisions.

The PSRB 2018 state audit:

The Auditor General laid out suggestions on what the Board could fix like creating a set of rules, policies and procedures to follow, and requesting help to publish hearing and decision orders to reduce errors.

The Board claimed it did fix the problems and the state Senate approved the Board to run for another 8 years.

The PSRB declined to talk with 12 News about the Christopher Lambeth case or any follow-up questions.

“What's happened is that they let somebody out, he wasn't properly supervised, and he went out and (allegedly) committed a homicide,” Greer surmised. “You know, to them, that's their worst nightmare.”

A reminder that Christopher Lambeth is facing a murder charge in the death of Steven Howells. He pleaded not guilty to the group home killing and is awaiting trial.

Life doesn’t always mean life

It’s not just people deemed guilty except insane who have to face the PSRB.

Janine Rodriguez has seen firsthand how the Board operates—and it’s not because she wants to. Back in 2010, she said spent the holidays with her family, including her 34-year-old brother Adam Cooley. It was a cheerful time, like the holidays should be. Until her brother went to work the night of December 26th.

Cooley worked security at a strip club in Phoenix.He just switched to man the front door that night when police say a guy inside the club walked outside, beelined to his car, pulled out a gun and started shooting. The shooter hit four people, killing two, including Adam Cooley.

“I don't really like to think about that because he was so quiet and the chaos surrounding his death really hurts my heart because he didn't live his life in chaos,” Rodriguez said.

Ever after all these years, it’s hard for Rodriguez to think back to that day. To think about the way her brother’s life was taken and the person who pulled the trigger.

Phoenix Police discovered the shooter was a man named Gavin McFarlane. He had a history of mental illness and reportedly wanted to see if he had what it took to kill people.

The I-Team's investigation into the PSRB and Adam Cooley's murder:

McFarlane pleaded Guilty Except Insane. And like everyone else who takes that plea, McFarlane didn’t go to prison. Instead, he was sentenced to life at Arizona’s state hospital. But life doesn’t always mean life.

Just a few weeks after Christopher Lambeth was arrested and charged with murder at the group home, Gavin McFarlane’s treatment team requested he get passes to go into the community. He’d have to be supervised if he left, but it’s the first step of many before the Board can approve a full release.

Janine Rodriguez and her family stepped up, joining in on the PSRB meeting, expressing their concerns that this killer should not be released under any circumstance.

In audio from that meeting, an attorney with the county echoed the family’s concerns, accusing the state hospital of copying and pasting reports to try and release people.

The shooter’s team tried 6 months before this to get him privileges, but at that point the Board ruled he wasn’t well enough to get out. Yet, his team was making virtually the same case again.

“How is it possible that an individual that committed his offense at the end of 2010 spends 10 years without any improvement, well with limited improvement he had as of last September, and then now all of a sudden is miraculously all better?” the attorney for the county questioned during the meeting. “That is not believable.”

McFarlane’s attorney denied the accusations, saying the reports repeated themselves because things didn’t change meeting to meeting. But to Cooley’s family’s relief, the PSRB voted to deny McFarlane’s conditional release—at least for now.

His team can continue to push for privileges and his victim’s family will have to face this horrible case over and over again.

Christopher Lambeth’s case didn’t have the same kind of intervention.

Lambeth had reservations about living on his own

Christopher Lambeth’s last Board check-in was in August 2020, about 8 months before the group home killing.

Although Christopher Lambeth had been approved for independent living nearly 2 years before, he still hadn’t left the group home Tilda Manor. He was still under around-the-clock supervision and had been since he’d been released from the state hospital more than 3 years before this. His treatment team explained it had been tough to find a place for him to live.

In audio from that August 2020 hearing, one of Lambeth’s treatment team members said Lambeth wanted to stop taking one of his antipsychotic medications, something he’d been taking since at least 2015 when he was at the state hospital. His treatment team member said it was because of the side effects. She goes on to say that the nurse practitioner who prescribes Lambeth his medications was reluctant to take him off and asked the Board to help make a decision.

In Locked Inside episode 2 we revealed that Lambeth told detectives he wasn’t on his medication when he killed his grandparents. Changing his medications seems like it should be a serious conversation.

The Board’s Chair explained that it wasn’t their call to help make that decision because they’re not involved in his care. But another Board member recommended Lambeth not move to another level of care if there is a medication change made “to make sure that medication change does not come with compensation of his current mental status and the fact that he’s quite stable.”

At that point in the meeting, the Board questioned why they approved Lambeth for independent living. One of Lambeth’s treatment team members weighed in again, saying he had reservations about living on his own.

In the 14-minute hearing, no one seemed to ask Lambeth directly what he wanted to do. There was no discussion of any risk assessment. It’s possible there was a recent risk assessment in Lambeth’s confidential files, but 12 News can’t know for sure without the PSRB answering questions.

Attorney Nora Greer retired over the summer in 2021 and had to turn over all her PSRB cases to whoever else would be taking over her contract. When asked if she had faith in the state’s mental health care system, she didn’t hesitate with her answer.

“No,” Greer said. “Of course not. I don’t think it works really well. We don't put the resources where we need them.

“I don't want to say everybody in there is acting in bad faith because I do think there are people in there who care and really want this stuff to work better,” Greer added. “I think a lot of it is resources. We don't put resources towards what we want to do. So, of course, it's not going to work really well.”

And it’s not just the Board facing criticism.

