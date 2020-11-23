FOX43 Reveals: Pa. hospitals see record numbers of COVID-19 patients

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania has tripled in the past month.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As coronavirus cases surge across the nation, Pennsylvania is seeing more patients hospitalized with COVID-19 than in the spring.

Nearly 10,000 deaths in the Commonwealth have been linked to the coronavirus. FOX43 Reveals how health care workers are feeling overwhelmed as hospitals see record numbers of COVID-19 patients.

Joyce Sciandra, a nurse in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, said fatigue and frustration are setting in as ICU beds are filling up with COVID-19 patients.

“In our hospital right now, we had an old critical care unit. They had to open that up. There are 12 beds there. Then, they had to open an old ICU unit and there were 10 patients there last time I looked," Sciandra explained.

Coronavirus cases are raging across the state at an unrelenting pace. Sciandra said it feels as if the hospital’s COVID unit is bursting at the seams.

“This is the most I’ve ever seen and it’s like closing in. We feel like it’s closing in on us,” Sciandra said. “Every time we’re there, I’m looking in the ER and I could see that there are three more or four more [patients] coming in and there’s no place to place them right now. They’re even talking about opening another unit to take the influx, but the staffing is also a problem too.”

Sciandra said Wilkes-Barre General Hospital has not seen a shortage of personal protective equipment or other supplies, but many nurses, doctors and other hospital staff are falling sick with the virus.

As of November 21, nearly 14,000 of the state’s total coronavirus cases have been among health care workers, according to the Department of Health.

FOX43 Reveals that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania has tripled in the past month. The latest numbers from the Department of Health show approximately 3,379 people are in the hospital with the virus.

It is the highest number we’ve seen throughout the pandemic. On April 27, the state peaked in terms of hospitalizations with 2,800 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, a department spokesperson said. Those hospitalizations occurred at a time when much of the state was under a strict lockdown and stay-at-home orders were in place.

A spokesperson for UPMC tells FOX43 Reveals that they have seen an increase in COVID positive patients needing hospitalization in recent weeks. However, because of improvements in treatment, fewer patients need ICU care and UPMC remains fully able to care for all patients, with or without COVID-19, a hospital spokesperson said.

Penn State Health has a public dashboard that is updated every Monday through Friday with the number of hospitalized patients at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health St. Joseph and Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center. You can see the dashboard on their website and it also includes the number of patients in ICU care and on ventilators. Lancaster General Health also lists their COVID patient data on their website.

As of November 22, 775 coronavirus patients are in the ICU and 371 coronavirus patients are on ventilators, data from the state show. The statewide positivity rate for the week of November 6 through November 12 stood at 9.6 percent. An explosion of new cases caused the Wolf Administration to issue new mask mandates and travel restrictions.

Sciandra said following state guidelines is the single most important step people can take to help not only themselves, but their health care heroes.

“It’s devastating for us sometimes. When we see these people taking a turn for the worst and you’re trying everything. Every single angle and you see it’s not working and then you have to make that call to that family member,” added Sciandra. “It’s going to be the worst holidays ever, for all of us. For everybody—families, patients, nurses, doctors, communities, but we have to get through it so we could see the next holiday.”