Changes made to gag order in Idaho murders case against Bryan Kohberger

A judge in Idaho has made changes to the gag order in the case against Bryan Kohberger.

IDAHO, USA — A judge presiding over the University of Idaho murders case is making changes to the gag order that had barred almost everyone involved in the case from speaking about it.

The judge issued an order allowing defense and prosecuting attorneys to speak to the media if they want to. But they still have strict rules to follow to preserve suspect Bryan Kohberger’s right to a fair trial.

Kohberger, a Monroe County native, is charged with the four murders and is awaiting trial in Idaho.

A coalition of media, including WNEP’s parent company TEGNA, had asked the court to drop the gag order placed on all attorneys and investigators involved with the case.

The judge also announced Friday that the families of four victims are allowed to speak to the media. However, their attorneys cannot do interviews.