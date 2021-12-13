x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Insurer agrees to $800M settlement in Boy Scouts bankruptcy

The agreement announced Monday calls for Century Indemnity Co. and affiliated companies to contribute $800 million into the fund in return for being released from fu
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Boy Scouts of America uniforms are displayed in a retail store at the headquarters for the French Creek Council of the Boy Scouts of America in Summit Township, Pa. In an agreement announced Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, attorneys in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy have reached a tentative settlement under which one of the organization's largest insurers would contribute $800 million into a fund for victims of child sexual abuse. (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP, File)

DOVER, Del. — Attorneys in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case have reached a tentative settlement under which one of the organization’s largest insurers would contribute $800 million into a fund for victims of child sexual abuse. 

The agreement announced Monday calls for Century Indemnity Co. and affiliated companies to contribute $800 million into the fund in return for being released from further liability for abuse claims. 

The payment would bring the amount of money in the proposed trust to more than $2.6 billion. 

The settlement comes as more than 82,000 men who filed claims face a Dec. 28 deadline to vote on a previously announced Boy Scouts reorganization plan.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here. 

In Other News

New bill wants to allow doctors to prescribe alternative treatments to fight COVID-19