Easton Oliverson is headed home to Utah amidst recovering from a fall from his bunk bed earlier this month.

DANVILLE, Pa. — An injured Little Leaguer is headed home.

Easton Oliverson from Utah fell from his bunk earlier this month at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport.

But according to Geisinger, the 12-year-old is now well enough to head back home.

A video from Geisinger shows Oliverson leaving the hospital near Danville to continue his recovery in Utah with in-patient rehabilitation.