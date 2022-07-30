Inaugural Jam Fest kicking off in Wayne County

A brand new music festival was born today in Wayne County. Lake Genero is using events like this to give back to the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A brand new music festival was born Saturday in Wayne County. Lake Genero is using events like their brand new Jam Fest to give back to the community.

Wayne County's newest music event, Jam Fest, made its debut at Lake Genero in Lake Ariel, and folks are giving it a standing ovation.

Kevin Kerns bought Lake Genero a year ago with a mission to revitalize it to bring more people to their up and coming community.

"My wife, myself, and our staff, we have a great manager here, Katie; we're collaborating so we can create events on a monthly basis," explained Kerns.

Jam Fest is Lake Genero's largest event to date. Featuring 40 vendors for their audience members to visit in between performances.

"We figured this area really doesn't have anything like this. Local bands play at bars and everything, but there isn't an all-day thing with vendors and fun things to do for all ages," said Katy Foley, Lake Genero Manager.

The Jam Fest was a hit. Bringing in crowds not only to enjoy ax-throwing and the mechanical bull but to see the improvements to the lake.

"This place wasn't existent a couple months ago, not ever years. Even pre-Covid this is such an amazing time right now," Chris Rhatigan from Drafts Bar And Grill said.

"It's just amazing with all the vendors here and how there's all the live bands and all the food and everything," said Mason Muir from Archbald.

Lake Genero's goal is to give back to the community.

"We want to support local. All of these bands are right from the area, they grew up here. All the vendors are local," said Foley.

This year's Jam Fest was such a success, Lake Genero plans to make this an annual summer tradition.