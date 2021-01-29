State launches HuntFishPa site for online licensing

HuntFishPA provides a modern and streamlined platform to purchase hunting and fishing licenses, launch permits, boat registration renewals, lotteries, draws, and permits – on any device, at any time. The platform also offers Harvest Reporting, 24/7 call center support, and a seamless transition for license holders who previously used the PALS system. Prior users will simply need to log in as they've done in the past with existing credentials. All profile, license, and past purchase information has been transferred to HuntFishPA.