How the decision in 'Kids For Cash' scandal sends a message

Attorneys familiar with the case suggest the hefty $200 million penalty sets an example to any judge who dares abuse their power.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Mark Ciavarella and Michael Conahan, the two former Luzerne County judges at the center of the Kids for Cash scandal, are both behind bars and will now be ordered to pay back the kids, turned adults, who had their lives derailed.

A federal judge handed down his decision, ordering Ciavarella and Conahan to pay more than $200 million in damages to more than 300 victims of the "Kids for Cash" scandal.

From 2003 to 2008, the two men were accused of receiving kickback payments for sending hundreds of juveniles to a for-profit facility run by Pennsylvania Child Care.

Ciavarella is serving a 28-year prison sentence, while Conahan spends the remainder of his 17-year sentence on house arrest.

While he's not a plaintiff in this case, Newfoundland resident Joe Wolfe claims he knows the circumstances all too well.

He was sent to a juvenile detention center in 2003, a moment with life-altering consequences.

"I just got in trouble. I was an idiot as a kid. I got in trouble," Wolfe said. "They told me I was going to get probation, and I got six months. It was terrorizing. It was terrifying being away from your family at a young age."



Attorneys familiar with the case suggest the hefty $200 million penalty sends a message to any judge who dares abuse their power.

Wolfe hopes the victims see that money.

"I think they should get paid more," he said. "They made way more than $200 million, probably. They should pay. They should set an example on these guys."

Sol Weiss, attorney for the plaintiffs, suggests it may not happen, saying the former Judges' assets have dried up.

"Some of them still believe they're entitled to some money," Weiss said. "We've told them all along that that might not be the case, but we will do what we can to see if there is any money available."

If he could do it again, Wolfe said he'd stay out of trouble. He still feels the justice system let him down.

"It's not worth it. It's really not worth it," he said. "My whole life is shot. I can't even get a real job. You're forced to work harder. You're forced to do everything the hard way. Everything's done the hard way."



While the victims of the Kids for Cash scandal may not receive compensation following the decision, the judges have been forced to pay victims in other civil cases related to this scheme.