Second person dies in weekend house fire in Lancaster

The Lancaster City Bureau of Fire and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal’s office have ruled the fire accidental due to electrical failure.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A second person has died following a house fire in Lancaster city on New Year's Eve.



Ariana Leavitt, 13, died Monday shortly before 12:30 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's office.

Ariana death was ruled accidental. The coroner said she died from smoke inhalation.



The fire broke out shortly after 10:30 a.m. on December 31 at a home along the 400 block of West Lemon Street in Lancaster. Ariana's older sister, 18-year-old Anna Leavitt, died Saturday at Lancaster General Hospital as a result of the fire.



Investigators have ruled the fire to be accidental in nature due to electrical failure.



The home sustained significant damage and has been condemned, according to DJ Ramsay, a spokesperson for Lancaster City.



Both girls were students within the School District of Lancaster. The district released this statement following their deaths:



"Our school district community is grieving the passing of two students following a tragic fire on Saturday in Lancaster.

McCaskey senior Anna Leavitt passed away on Saturday and her sister, Reynolds eighth-grader Anna Leavitt, passed away early Monday morning. We send our sincerest condolences to their family and friends.

Our District will be opening schools on Monday, Jan. 2, to offer support for staff. In addition, counselors will be available to students and staff upon their return to school on January 3.

In the days to come, our crisis support team will remain engaged to provide support to both students and staff as needed. We ask that you keep all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy in your thoughts and prayers."

The Lancaster City Bureau of Fire reminds all residents to:

Install 10-year battery powered smoke alarms on every floor and in every bedroom.

Test your smoke alarms every month by the pressing the “test” button.

Ensure every person in your home understands and practices your home fire escape plan twice a year.