House fails to override Gov. Wolfs veto of HB 2388

The veto override failed falling 21 votes short

On Wednesday evening, the Pa House attempted tp override Governor Wolf's veto of HB 2388, which would allow certain businesses to reopen even in red zones.

The vote, which required a two-thirds majority, failed only getting 115 of the 136 necessary votes to override.

House Bill 2388 would require the Community and Economic Development (DCED) to issue waivers to vehicle dealers, lawn and garden centers, cosmetology salons, barber shops, messenger and agent services, animal grooming services and manufacturing operations.