Pennsylvania Hospitals could soon be overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases: 'Dire' situation has doctors 'frightened,' says state

"Pennsylvania we have a problem," said Governor Tom Wolf as Monday he warned hospitals in the state are in real danger of being overwhelmed by cases of COVID-19.

"Doctors and nurses are frightened right now and they're asking the public for help. They're asking all of us for help," he said.

Pennsylvania's trend in the 14-day moving average of the number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by 4,000 since the end of September, said the PA Department of Health.

"Many hospitals across the state either have few ICU beds or in some cases: no ICU beds," said PA Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

As of noon Monday more than 5,400 people were hospitalized in the state for COVID-19. More than 1,000 of those patients were in intensive care.

State health leaders said hospitals are also warning of staffing shortages and have issued reports of some patients being moved to other health care facilities due to packed emergency rooms and overwhelming needs.

The Governor did not announce any new mitigation efforts. But, he said new recommendations could be coming soon.

"This is something we look at every day," he said as he added he had hoped that previous mitigation efforts the state announced would have helped to bring the numbers down.

He said if has to take action he will, if cases stay at this alarming rate.

"We are looking at all sorts of issues right now. And, very shortly we'll come back with more recommendations," said Gov. Wolf.