U.S. Marshals arrest Harrisburg homicide suspect in New Cumberland

HARRISBURG, Pa. — United States Marshals arrested a Harrisburg homicide suspect in New Cumberland this morning. Antoine Lamont Miller, a 47, is suspected in the deadly shooting of Michael Evans-Turner, which occurred in February 2019 in the 2100 block of Jefferson Street. .

Harrisburg Bureau of Police Detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Miller with Criminal Homicide and lesser included offenses. Attempts to find Miller were unsuccessful and the fugitive case was adopted by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force.

Members of the task force investigated information that Miller fled Harrisburg and Pennsylvania. In late December of 2020, task force members learned that Miller returned to the area. And, today at about 9:45 a.m., members of the task force checked the 1100 block of Brockton Circle, New Cumberland, and arrested Miller without incident. He was turned over to the Dauphin County Booking Center for processing and arraignment.

U.S. Marshal Martin Pane said, “The U.S. Marshals Service recognizes the importance of bringing those charged with violent crimes to justice no matter where or how they flee. We give these type of cases our utmost attention. It is my hope that the family members will find comfort knowing the alleged attacker will face justice.”