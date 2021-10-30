Homeless Remembrance Blanket Project in Carlisle pays tribute to homeless people who have died

The main event kicks off at 5 p.m. on Dec. 21. People will gather at the Veterans Memorial Courtyard at the Carlisle Square.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Advocates, volunteers and craftspeople alike are planning a project to raise awareness about homelessness and pay tribute to those who have passed away while living on the streets in Cumberland County.

The Homeless Remembrance Blanket Project plans to cover Veterans Memorial Courtyard at the Square in Carlisle with approximately 200 blankets on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The project is sponsored by the Charles Bruce Foundation.

The project kicks off on Nov. 2 at Memorial Square in Carlisle. Between 4 p.m. an 5 p.m., volunteers will be placing 20 or so of the anticipated 200 donated blankets in the square to logistically plan for December's event. The blankets have been donated or handmade by area volunteers and craftspeople.

“We are going to try out different ways to protect the blankets from dirt, water and the other elements for the event in December," said Lani Anacan a Charles Bruce Foundation board member.

The main event kicks off at 5 p.m. on Dec. 21 which coincides with the longest night of the year. People will gather on the square to highlight homeless resources and remember those who have died while living on the streets.

On Dec. 22 the blankets will be unattached and distributed to area agencies to be given to folks in need.