International Holocaust Remembrance Day 2021

Learning lessons from our past to prevent tragedy in the future

The United Nations General Assembly declared January 27th International Holocaust Remembrance Day in 2005. The day is symbolic as it is the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp in 1945. It is a day of commemoration to honor the victims of the Holocaust and encourage communities to develop educational programs that recall the tragedy for future generations to prevent genocide from occurring again.

"This is a day not only for the Jewish people to remember but for the whole world," Rabbi Rami Pavolotzky of Temple Beth El in Lancaster tells FOX43. "The only way to avoid another Holocaust, the only way to have a strong, healthy society is by working together... The only way to learn not to repeat the failures and mistakes, the errors of the past is to continually, constantly remember the past."

With that in mind, Temple Beth El is hosting a night of remembrance to honor the lives lost in the Holocaust and understand how members of all faiths can help prevent it from happening again. Faith leaders from different local places of worship will virtually gather in solidarity with members of the Jewish faith. Rabbi Pavolotzky will be joined by Rabbi Daniela Szuster to lead the service. It is being held on January 27th at 7pm. You can register for the event here. All are welcome to join.

"Every year we are losing more survivors [of the Holocaust] to share their stories," says Rabbi Szuster. "So we need to develop educational programs using all the testimonies that they left us and all the movies and books, all the materials we have... to educate the young generations so they can know and not repeat this horrific genocide." Both Rabbis hope to continue this tradition for years to come so that survivor stories do not die with them.