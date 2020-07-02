Today in History: On this date in 1964, Beatlemania began in America

The Fab Four arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to kick off their first U.S. Tour on Feb. 7, 1964

On Feb. 7, 1964, the Beatles arrived at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to begin their first American tour.

On this date:

In 1812, author Charles Dickens was born in Landport, Portsmouth, England.

In 1817, America's first public gas street lamp was lighted in Baltimore at the corner of Market and Lemon streets (now East Baltimore and Holliday streets).

In 1940, Walt Disney's second animated feature, "Pinocchio," premiered in New York.

In 1943, the government abruptly announced that wartime rationing of shoes made of leather would go into effect in two days, limiting consumers to buying three pairs per person per year. (Rationing was lifted in October 1945.)

In 1948, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower resigned as U.S. Army chief of staff; he was succeeded by Gen. Omar Bradley.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy imposed a full trade embargo on Cuba.

In 1984, space shuttle Challenger astronauts Bruce McCandless II and Robert L. Stewart went on the first untethered spacewalk, which lasted nearly six hours.

In 1986, the Philippines held a presidential election marred by charges of fraud against the incumbent, Ferdinand E. Marcos. Haitian President-for-Life Jean-Claude Duvalier (doo-VAHL-yay') fled his country, ending 28 years of his family's rule.

In 1991, Jean-Bertrand Aristide (zhahn behr-TRAHN' ahr-ihs-TEED') was inaugurated as the first democratically elected president of Haiti (he was overthrown by the military the following September).

In 1998, the Winter Olympic Games were opened in Nagano, Japan, by Emperor Akihito.

In 1999, Jordan's King Hussein died of cancer at age 63; he was succeeded by his eldest son, Abdullah (ab-DUHL'-uh).

In 2001, death claimed singer-actress Dale Evans at age 88 and author Anne Morrow Lindbergh, widow of aviator Charles Lindbergh, at age 94.

Ten years ago:

A nearly completed Kleen Energy Systems power plant in Middletown, Connecticut, exploded, killing six people and injuring 50. Pro-Russian opposition leader Viktor Yanukovych (yah-noo-KOH'-vich) declared victory in Ukraine's presidential runoff, but his opponents rejected the claim, saying the vote was too close to call. (Yanukovych was inaugurated Feb. 25.) The New Orleans Saints rallied for a 31-17 Super Bowl victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Five years ago:

Olympic gold medalist Bruce (now Caitlyn) Jenner was involved in a fatal multiple-vehicle crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California, that left one woman dead and several others injured. In a memo released by NBC, Brian Williams said he was stepping away temporarily from the anchor chair of the "NBC Nightly News" amid questions about his recollections of war coverage in Iraq (Williams ended up being permanently removed from the principal anchor chair but remained with NBC News).

One year ago:

Former U.S. Rep. John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in American history, died at his home in Dearborn, Michigan at the age of 92; the Democrat had served in the House for 59 years before retiring in 2014. Democrats launched a sweeping plan to transform the U.S. economy to combat climate change and create thousands of jobs in renewable energy; at least six senators running for president or considering White House bids backed the “Green New Deal.” Albert Finney, one of the most respected and versatile actors of his generation, died at a London hospital at the age of 82. Frank Robinson, the first black manager in Major League Baseball, died in Los Angeles at the age of 83.

Today's Birthdays:

Author Gay Talese is 88. Former Sen. Herb Kohl, D-Wis., is 85. Reggae musician Brian Travers (UB40) is 61. Comedy writer Robert Smigel (SMY'-guhl) is 60. Actor James Spader is 60. Country singer Garth Brooks is 58. Rock musician David Bryan (Bon Jovi) is 58. Actor-comedian Eddie Izzard is 58. Actor-comedian Chris Rock is 55. Actor Jason Gedrick is 53. Actress Essence Atkins is 48. Rock singer-musician Wes Borland is 45. Rock musician Tom Blankenship (My Morning Jacket) is 42. Actor Ashton Kutcher is 42. Actress Tina Majorino is 35. Actress Deborah Ann Woll is 35. NBA player Isaiah Thomas is 31. NHL center Steven Stamkos is 30.

