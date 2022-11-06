Helicopter flown during Vietnam War lands in Etters

The Liberty Warbird Association restored a Vietnam War-era helicopter to its former glory.

ETTERS, Pa. — A restored Huey helicopter that flew during the Vietnam War landed in Etters on June 11 as part of Red Land Community Library's programs and display about the Vietnam War.

The Liberty Warbirds Association in Lancaster was responsible for restoring the 1968-era machine. The project took about three years, 30,000 man hours and $600,000 of donations. Russ Mowry, the original pilot and painter of the helicopter, broke out his brush once again to bring the nose art back to life.

Charles H. Schulze, a flight instructor at the association, flew the helicopter to Newberry Commons Shopping Center. He was assisted by the Civil Air Patrol Squadron 302.

"Having the Huey land in Newberry Commons [was] the perfect fit for our program on the topic and month-long display on the Vietnam War," Karen Hostetter, Red Land Community Library manager, said via a press release. "It [was] an amazing opportunity for visitors to learn about the work that the helicopter did during that conflict."

Richard "Buck" Buchanan, a Huey helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War, offered insight into the essential roles of the Huey helicopter in Vietnam during an event in May.

“I think one of the biggest things for us is the Vietnam veterans that come out," Michael Caimi, president of the Liberty Warbirds Association, said. "The reconnection that the Vietnam veterans have with the helicopter, and to see them have that moment of reconnection with their own history and see it alive, is what makes it worthwhile.”

Several veterans organizations and community leaders attended the event. Some participants included James Danner VFW 537, Northeastern York County History in Preservation, AllVets of York and Newberry Fire Department.