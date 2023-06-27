Cyclists on the National 9/11 Memorial Trail make a stop in Harrisburg

The 9/11 Memorial Trail is a 1,300-mile multi-use route, linking the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the Flight 93 Memorial.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Cyclists riding to bring awareness to the National 9/11 Memorial Trail made a stop in Harrisburg today.

The riders were escorted through the city by the Harrisburg Bike Club. The 9/11 Memorial Trail is a 1,300-mile multi-use route, linking the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the Flight 93 Memorial.

Biking the trail is something organizers say is a special way to remember the tragic event.

"The most important thing that we are trying to get out of this is to link the three crash sites. We all know where we were that day, but our grandchildren don't, so our goal is to create something that we can pass from generation to generation," said Bruce White with the 9/11 Memorial Trail Alliance.

The trail goes through other cities in the region, such as Chambersburg, Lancaster, Reading and Philadelphia, along with places in Maryland and New Jersey.