21st annual motorcycle ride to honor 9/11 first responders begins

America's 9/11 Ride is a motorcycle ride and fundraiser where participants ride through Shanksville, Pa., the Pentagon, and finish at the World Trade Center.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The largest police-escorted motorcycle ride started Thursday, Aug. 18.

America's 9/11 Ride is a motorcycle ride and fundraiser where participants drive through Shanksville, Pa., the Pentagon, and finish at the World Trade Center.

"It's very emotional, we go through a lot of small towns," said Roger Flick, a board member with America's 911 Foundation. "People come out and wave their flags and cheer us on."

The ride commemorates the 21st anniversary of 9/11 as well as honoring first responders. They also raise money to provide scholarships to the children of active first responders.

In 2021, the organization presented $30,000 worth of college scholarships to 15 first responders' children, donated $3,000 to area fire departments, and set aside $30,000 for 2022 scholarship participants. In addition, a 2022 motorcycle was donated to the York County Regional Police Department.

"When everything first happened, it felt like a piece of me got ripped away," said John Naylor, a lieutenant with the Reading Fire Department said, referring to when the news of September 11 first broke.

"I have a tattoo on my arm in remembrance of one of the lieutenants from New York. I've never met this man, but it's just something I felt, to me, was important.," he continued.

The ride will continue through the week, ending Saturday, Aug. 21.

Pre-registration closed on Aug. 12, but spectators are encouraged to watch the motorcycles drive by.