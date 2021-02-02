Highlighting Black History in Central Pa.: Henry "Barney" Ewell

This is a look at the life and legacy of Henry "Barney" Ewell.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — From the earliest days of the united states, Black Americans have contributed to the fiber of American culture. And, as we celebrate Black History month, FOX43 would like to recognize some notable Black figures with ties to south Central Pennsylvania, and their achievements.

LIFE

One of the fastest men on Earth and great track stars of the 20th century is from right here in south central Pennsylvania. Henry ''Barney'' Ewell was born in Harrisburg in 1918, and later moved to Lancaster where he became a track star at J.P. McCaskey high school. There, he won the U.S. junior sprint title, and was known as the state's greatest high school sprinter-jumper.

Ewell kept his talents in the commonwealth, attending Penn State university, where his athletic success continued at a record breaking pace. Ewell was dubbed the "Ebony sprint ace," and set a world record in the 50 yard dash with a time of 5 seconds, and won 12 track championships at the collegiate level.

In 1941, like most of the world at that time, Ewell was forced to put his life on hold due to World War II. He enlisted in the U.S. Army to defend his country and served until the conclusion of the war in 1945.

Following the war Ewell, returned home to win more national titles in the long jump and earned his bachelor of science degree from Penn State.

At the age of 30, to the surprise of many and at a point when most sprinters had put away their running shoes, Ewell won qualification for the 1948 Olympics in London. During the trials Ewell tied the world record of 10.2 seconds in the 100-meter dash. The dynamic sprinter went on to win a gold medal in the 400-meter relay, and silver medals in the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash. To this day, his three Olympic medals are still the most by a Penn State graduate.

After the Olympics, Ewell returned to Lancaster where he and his wife raised their family and in 1986 he was inducted into the national track and field hall of fame.

A decade later, in 1996, Henry ''Barney'' Ewell passed away at the age of 78.

LEGACY

To ensure this great legacy is never forgotten, the Barney Ewell legacy committee dedicated a blue and gold state historical marker for him on north reservoir street in front of J.P. McCaskey high school. The school also dedicated a stadium in his name.