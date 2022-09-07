Explore history with Hershey History Center's Trains at the Tracks

All aboard! The Hershey History Center is celebrating history with model train displays, food trucks and entertainment.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey History Center (HHC) is offering people the chance to celebrate their love of trains with models, live music and food trucks.

The second annual Trains at the Tracks event kicked off today, July 9, and continues through tomorrow.

"It’s great to see the delighted reactions of people," Paula Steere, volunteer coordinator at the HHC, said. "There is the added bonus of learning about the other exhibits here in the museum, so it’s a really nice package. It’s a fun day and it’s also a learning day and an educational day. That’s really, as a museum, that’s what we’re all about.”

Participants can enjoy interactive model trains, food trucks, kids crafts and live music. They also have the opportunity to ride a self‐propelled railcar.

Appalachian, folk and Celtic band Still Limber will provide live music on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children, or $15 for families. Children aged 3 or younger get in free.

Attendees also have the chance to explore the exhibits at the museum. The HHC's current featured exhibits include "Before There Was Chocolate...There Was Stone," "History of the Hershey Transit Company & Trolley System," "Beyond Band of Brothers: The Legacy of Major Dick Winters" and "B'ars to Bears: A History of the Hershey Bears."