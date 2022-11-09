Travel back to 1863 Gettysburg with this virtual reality experience

The Gettysburg Foundation is offering special discounted admission to a new virtual reality experience during the upcoming Black Friday weekend.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Gettysburg Foundation is offering Black Friday shoppers a break from the hustle and bustle by visiting a new virtual reality (VR) experience at the Gettysburg Lincoln Railroad Station.

Ticket to the Past—Unforgettable Journeys is a VR experience that allows visitors to step back in time to 1863 Gettysburg.

Attendees will find themselves in the Gettysburg Lincoln Railroad Station when it served as a hospital and supply lifetime during the Civil War. They will be able to follow and meet historical figures on the platform and learn more about how the important role the station played to the area around it.

The attraction is open now and those who are interested can visit anytime. Tickets can be purchased online, by calling 877-874-2478, at the ticket counter inside the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center or on-site at Ticket to the Past—Unforgettable Journeys.