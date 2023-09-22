Learn Civil War history aboard the Chief Uncas

The Chief Uncas will take guests down the Susquehanna River from Friday to Sunday to learn about the burning of the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — Guests can set sail on the Chief Uncas on Friday for a boat tour of the Susquehanna River's Civil War history.

The tour, "Flames Across the Susquehanna," shows and teaches guests about the burning of the Wrightsville-Columbia Bridge in 1863. Susquehanna National Heritage Area staff will have guests climb aboard the Chief Uncas to get an up-close look at the historical site.

Guests will board the Chief Uncas at the Zimmerman Center For Heritage dock in Lower Windsor Township, York County.

This tour runs from Friday, Sept. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Reservations are recommended, as time slots fill out fast.