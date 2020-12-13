High school athletes press on in face of sports pause

Another sports shutdown hampers college dreams

HARRISBURG, Pa. — New mitigation efforts being felt all over the region from restaurants to the entertainment industry, but also in sports at the youth and high school levels. The effects of this three week pause in sports could have effects on careers.

“It is very tough for the simple fact, that it is almost like a restart,“ says Harrisburg senior wrestler Kaseim Gregg.

With school gyms and private facilities shuttered, access to facilities is limited. A rough haul for seniors looking to find a way to get to the next level.

Warwick senior athlete Joey McCracken is one of those.

“I feel like high schoolers and especially those who want to get to the next level are getting the worst end of this but at this point we can’t change the situation so we just make the most out of it I guess."

Gregg concurs on the difficulty to be able to get work in.

“It hurts a lot because a lot of only can go to the wrestling room to work out or use the gym facility because we don’t have all those different facets of options.”

Now Pennsylvania athletes wait till January to get back in the game. But as they wait college and professional athletes are still competing. They understand why, but it is still a tough pill to swallow.

“I am more understanding now because I understand the things they go through," says Gregg. "We cant do (those things) at the high school level so it was anger at first but more understanding now.”

Adds McCracken, "a lot of people are striving to get to the next levels and them not having the opportunity these other people do, it does push us back. I don’t think it is too fair but it is what is."

One area coach who spoke with FOX43 says any pause has affect on the ability for athletes to improve. And even the athletes that currently do have offers they don’t really know what they are committing to.

“You can't go see the campus in person and meet with coaches that you will be with for the next four years, says McCracken. "It is almost like a blind decision in some ways.“

But overcoming hurdles is what athletes do best. This latest one, while not the highest now, could easily trip one up. The will to drive forward to achieve a dream against any opponent is the mindset for Gregg.