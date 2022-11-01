x
News

Pilot of crashed medical helicopter released from hospital

In the "miracle" incident last week, the pilot, Danial Moore, crash landed a medical helicopter carrying an infant patient without loss of life.

PHILADELPHIA — Editor's Note: The above video is from Jan. 11, 2022.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The pilot of a medical helicopter that crash-landed without loss of life next to a church in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia last week has been released from a hospital. 

The pilot has been identified as Danial Moore. He said Sunday morning he didn't remember much about the accident but was feeling fortunate. Moore expressed gratitude to other crew, first responders and medical personnel treating his injuries. 

The helicopter was transporting an infant girl when it came down Tuesday afternoon next to Drexel Hill United Methodist Church in Upper Darby.

