Beating the heat at summer carnivals

The New Bloomfield Fire Company Carnival was back after the pandemic cancelled last year’s event.

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. — This week’s heat wave comes as some nonprofits are holding their annual summer fundraising carnivals and festivals.

The New Bloomfield Fire Company Carnival was back after the pandemic cancelled last year’s event.

“[People] just want to get out and enjoy life here in the outside conditions after this last year,” said Justin Kretzing, the fire company’s president.

The outside conditions, though, were in the 90s well into the evening of June 29, the carnival’s opening night.

“I'm very sweaty but I'm like, 'Ok, it's just part of why I love it,’” said Avanna Colebaugh of New Bloomfield.

Despite the high heat, large crowds still came down to the fair. In fact, organizers said they were expected a higher than average turnout.

The carnival is the fire company’s main fundraiser of the year. Organizers are hoping to bring in $35,000 this year to complete a new firehouse building.

Meanwhile, those determined to enjoy the day have come up with some creative ways to beat the heat.

“Drink water,” said Charles Rice of New Bloomfield.

“Go on the fast rides,” added Keatan Rice.

“You can also put root beer on your head,” Colebaugh said.