YWCA York coordinator discusses domestic violence awareness

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and to mark it, FOX43 spoke with a local advocate about domestic violence awareness.

Crystal Perry, a human trafficking advocate coordinator at YWCA York, joined FOX43 on Oct. 5 to discuss definitions of different kinds of abuse, warning signs to look out for, and how to support survivors.

She stated that 112 people died from domestic violence in Pennsylvania last year alone, 7 of which were in York County.

YWCA York, according to Perry, is York County's sole provider of complete and confidential services for domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking victims. The nonprofit offers everything from safety planning, shelter options, legal advocacy to counseling, medical advocacy, and case management.

According to Perry, if someone you care about tells you they are in a domestic violence situation, you should listen without judgment, let them know that you believe them, ask what more you can do to help, support their decisions, and encourage them to call YWCA York for safety planning.