No poultry exhibitions will be held at York State Fair this year due to avian flu scare

Fair officials announced they'll comply with the ban on poultry shows enacted by the state Department of Agriculture this year to help stop the spread of the virus.

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from May 5.

The York State Fair announced there will be no poultry exhibitions this year because of concerns surrounding avian flu.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture enacted a ban on all poultry shows to help contain the spread of the virus, the Fair announced this week on its Facebook page.

"Due to the current ban of Poultry shows enacted by the PA Department of Agriculture because of the Avian flu, all poultry and bird shows are canceled at the 2022 York State Fair," the announcement reads. "While we recognize that certain species of birds are not covered by the ban, the York State Fair, in consultation with the State Veterinarian, has decide to cancel all Poultry and bird species shows out of an abundance of caution.

"We look forward to seeing all of our feathered friends back at the York State Fair in 2023!"

The York State Fair will be held at the York Fairgrounds from July 22-31. Go here for more information about the fair.