York County woman finds a solution for her sleep apnea

For some, getting time to rest may come easy but for others, it can be an uphill battle.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — As one gets older, it may be safe to say the time for sleep limits. The responsibilities begin to increase and slowly but surely there is less down time, hence why many may crave sleep.

For some, getting time to rest may come easy but for others, it can be an uphill battle. For Jessicca Unger of Biglerville, this was the case as she had problems with her sleep frequently but noticed the severity back in 2017.

"I was having 50 plus apneic events an hour, which means my breathing was being obstructed 50 times an hour," Unger said.

Unger explains she would consistently try to find ways to sleep. However, she says it would become dangerous when she began to sleep on the job as a former garbage truck driver.

Her family medical provider diagnosed her with obstructive sleep apnea, which then led Unger to begin using CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure), a treatment method used to aid with severe sleep conditions.

"We're seeing a collapse in the airway when people are sleeping at night," Dr. Andrew Shorb of York ENT Associates said. "So when all of the muscles in the back of the throat relax, it closes the airway."

Unger quickly realized the therapy method was doing the opposite of what she hoped for.

"Subconsciously, I was swallowing the CPAP air into my belly instead of breathing it into my lungs," she said.

After feeling months of major pain through CPAP, her doctor introduced her to Dr. Shorb who then introduced her to Inspire.

Inspire is an FDA-approved, small device surgically inserted into the chest. This device is also connected with tubes which aid in pushing the tongue slightly back when one is asleep to allow air to come in and help the person breathe normally.

Unger has now used Inspire for almost two years and says she has seen a major change.

"It was like night and day," she said.

To qualify for Inspire you must be at least 18-years-old, diagnosed with moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea and prove that you are unable to use or get consistent help from CPAP. Inspire is an alternative to CPAP.

"You in fact have to do a trial of CPAP before being considered for Inspire," Dr. Shorb said.

Dr. Shorb says the device and its surgical process is available through most insurances and its out-of-pocket price varies. Outpatient surgery is available for Inspire meaning one can have the device medically implanted and go home the same day.