Yoga in the Park | Wandering Weatherman

Lancaster Recreation and AIM to Empower are partnering to make a series of in person community yoga classes each week!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Bring your water bottle, a mat, stretch out those muscles and get ready to relax!

Lancaster rec and AIM to Empower Yoga have officially partnered up to host “Yoga in the Park", a series of in person yoga classes held each week at various parks throughout the city of Lancaster.

With mental health becoming increasingly talked about in relation to post pandemic life, AJ Ekman, the Marketing and Development Manager for The Lancaster Rec committee, says this offers a perfect opportunity for people to get outside and find their zen.

Last year, the two partnered to live stream yoga classes virtually and the turnout was amazing.

But this year, with pandemic restrictions easing, Lancaster Rec and AIM to Empower's mission is to get attendees out of their homes away from technology and experience nature.

Classes are offered Monday - Thursday every week for FREE this summer at a variety of parks starting between 5:30 and 6 O'Clock PM! The locations include Buchanan, Cullition, Musser and Rodney parks.

Additionally, there is a special yoga class for adults over the age of 60 on Thursday mornings at 9:15 AM at the Lancaster Rec Center!