Wolf Administration reminds Pennsylvanians of food assistance programs, resources and encourages volunteerism

People who need help feeding themselves can contact their local food bank or pantry through Feeding Pennsylvania and Hunger-Free Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Wolf Administration reminded the public on Tuesday of food assistance resources available and what actions they are taking to ensure access to food does not stop due to COVID-19 mitigation.

“Life has slowed and it has changed, but it has not stopped for the millions of Pennsylvanians who depend on food assistance programs. We know that this pandemic has caused many people and families to find that they are suddenly food insecure and require assistance,” Secretary Teresa Miller, Department of Human Services, says in a news release.

She also says the administration is doing everything to ensure that food security needs are met during the pandemic.

Pennsylvanians who need help feeding themselves or their family can contact their local food bank or pantry through Feeding Pennsylvania and Hunger-Free Pennsylvania.

The department is processing applications and benefit renewals for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Emergency SNAP applications can be expedited and issued in five days. Pennsylvanians can apply for SNAP online at www.compass.state.pa.us.

The department will also continue to process application and renewal benefits, so people should continue to send in paperwork as usual. For anyone on SNAP who misses a deadline to submit the paperwork, complete an interview or provide verification for any reason during this emergency, DHS will ensure their SNAP benefit continues.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has provided resources for Pennsylvanians to access emergency food assistance during COVID-19 mitigation, including locations of food banks and food pantries that are assisting individuals and families during this time. The department also provided guidance so community feeding organizations and food banks can limit contact while providing their essential services.

“Quite simply, no Pennsylvanian should ever go hungry. Especially during this disruptive time of COVID-19 mitigation efforts,” Agriculture Secretary Redding says in the release. “We’ve worked hard to provide guidance to the agriculture industry to ensure that healthy food continues to flow to grocery stores and food banks; and guidance for those who volunteer their time at banks to do so safely, protecting their health and the health of those who come for assistance.”

The Wolf Administration also asks that anyone who is healthy and able please consider volunteering with a local food bank or registering for the State Emergency Registry of Volunteers in Pennsylvania. The department says this time is creating an incredible strain on charitable organizations’ efforts. United Way of Pennsylvania’s 211 website is also compiling organizations that need volunteers or resources so their work can continue.

Amidst Governor Wolf’s mitigation efforts – including the closure of non-life-sustaining businesses and the Stay at Home order for the seven Pennsylvania counties – The department says that the work being done by food banks and their volunteers is life-sustaining and must continue.

The orders do not prohibit food banks and their volunteers from offering food services, nor do they stop school districts from offering food services to children during the statewide school closure, the department says. Schools and school districts may continue to bring in essential employees involved in the preparation and distribution of meals for children.

The emergency Feeding Taskforce, which consists of state agencies, charitable food networks, food retailers and other partners and stakeholders, is working to identify available resources and provide food and water to communities in need.

Businesses who have resources to help feed and shelter Pennsylvanians in need are encouraged to fill out this survey to assist the task force as they look to direct resources. If you are suddenly in need of food, you should complete this survey so the task force can better understand where resources should be directed.

“We need to be sure our charitable food networks are able to continue their daily operations and meeting the need of their communities, so if you are healthy and able, please contact your local food bank to get involved and help you neighbors and community during this time of great need,” Secretary Miller says.

You can the PA Department of Health’s dedicated Coronavirus webpage for the most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19.