Wolf administration provides funding to recovery support services

The Department of Drug and Alcohol Program has provided $2.7 million dollars of funding to eligible recovery groups to support individuals battling substance use.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Millions of Americans die each year of substance use disorder.

With many recovery centers around the nation, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Program is providing funding for opportunities to help recovery centers across the commonwealth help individuals who fit this need.

The department says the $2.7 million dollar allocation will help greatly.

"By providing communities with appropriate support services, we can help individuals and their loved ones be better suited for their recovery journey and ultimately live happy, healthy lives.”

The co-founder of Good Days Recovery, a recovery housing center in Lancaster, agrees as funding is needed to provide sustainable, comfortable living in a path of recovery.

"Our goal was to really provide a family dynamic where it's a pro recovery environment, it's free from substances, it's a safe, and structured supported living location," said Jeffrey Foley.

Foley found sobriety back in 2014 and says the journey is hard and his surroundings made a difference.

The COVID-19 pandemic also left an impact on Good Days Recovery as businesses closing put a halt in profit.

"A lot of different employment places were restrictive, they weren't hiring so it was quite detrimental to our population," said Foley, "we had to really adjust and adapt as far as everything we were going to do and how we were going to move forward in terms of supporting and keeping the doors open."

He thanks outside organizations such as "Sarah's House of Hope," and "Rase Program of Lancaster," and many others who contributed into keeping their recovery center going through the pandemic.

John Roberts, executive director of sobriety house, R3 House in Lancaster as well, says his organization also saw a disadvantage with COVID-19 but in the individual residents.

"We saw a lot of people under stress, both from the pandemic and also worrying about their families, and that created a huge spike in what we thought was relapses and deaths," said Roberts.

Roberts opened R3 House on the basis of three pillars: recover, restore and rebuild.

"Recover from your addiction, restore your self-confidence and your God-given abilities and rebuild your life," he said.

After seeing his son endure his own path of recovery, he wanted to see a change for others as well.

"We decided as a family that we should move towards the problem and get into this business to offer high quality recovery houses for people to live in so they can have a solid foundation to begin their recovery journey," Roberts said.