When is your child no longer contagious? How to prepare for winter sicknesses, holiday gatherings

WellSpan Health's Dr. Moopen discusses how to deal with illnesses around the holidays.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A variety of illnesses are on the rise in Pennsylvania, creating a "triple-demic" just in time to derail holiday plans.

WellSpan Health's Dr. Vinitha Moopen joined FOX43 this morning to discuss how to deal with sickness amid the season of family gatherings.

One of the most important questions to answer is whether you or your child is still contagious or symptomatic.

"The rate that we have the infections, if you or the children are symptomatic, I would stay home... especially if you're going to see someone who is younger or has immuno-compromised issues like older people," Dr. Moopen recommended.

Health officials are trying to avoid a surge of illnesses that could overwhelm hospitals, so the best thing to do if you believe you or a family member is sick is to stay home.

"I honestly would just keep them home if they're really young. Especially six weeks and under, I would stay home," Dr. Moopen said. "Older than that, if there are symptoms, I would ask the people if they could to mask, definitely wash hands, all that that we do for viral infections."

The physician says that a child should definitely be seen by a physician if they have a fever above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, especially if that fever lasts for longer than three to four days.

"If there's very high fever, if you have signs of respiratory distress like very rapid breathing, things like that, or if they have some issues with their hydration... err on the side of caution," Dr. Moopen said.

Families may find it difficult to balance worry about infecting family and a desire to gather with loved ones this holiday season.

However, there is a bright spot of hope on the horizon in the form of lowering RSV cases—even if the same can't be said for other afflictions.

"Right now thankfully we're seeing a decrease in the RSV spike, but unfortunately we're seeing an increase in Influenza A at this point and we do still have quite a few COVID-19 cases as well," Dr. Moopen said.