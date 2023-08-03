Mosquito samples collected in 6 locations across York County test positive for West Nile Virus, county officials say

The positive samples were found in Paradise, Fairview, Springettsbury, North Codorus and Hellam townships, along with the borough of Wellsville, officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YORK, Pa. — Note: The video is from May 2023.

York County officials said Thursday that recent mosquito samples collected from six locations across the area have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The positive samples were collected in Paradise, Fairview, Springettsbury, North Codorus and Hellam townships, along with the borough of Wellsville, according to the County of York Mosquito Disease Control Program, which was notified by the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Last month, positive samples were also found in the city of York and the borough of Spring Grove, according to county officials.

"West Nile Virus is a potentially serious illness that can be transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes," the county said in a press release. "While most people infected with the virus may not show any symptoms, some individuals may develop mild to severe symptoms, including fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash.

"In rare cases, particularly among the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, the virus can lead to severe neurological complications and even death."

As a precautionary measure, the County of York and PA DEP are actively monitoring mosquito activity in the affected area and implementing appropriate measures to control the mosquito population, the county's announcement said.

Residents are urged to take extra precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites and reduce potential breeding sites around their homes.

The CDC recommends the following preventive measures:

Use Insect Repellant: Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE) or para-menthane-diol (PMD) to exposed skin and clothing. Stay Indoors during Dusk and Dawn: Mosquitoes that carry the West Nile Virus are most active during dusk and dawn. Minimize outdoor activities during these times. Cover Up: Wear long sleeves, pants and socks when outdoors, especially in areas where mosquitoes are prevalent. Eliminate standing water: Remove standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets and other containers to prevent mosquitoes from breeding. Check your screens: Ensure that window and door screens are in good repair to keep mosquitoes outside.

Residents are encouraged to report any dead birds—which can be potential indicators of West Nile Virus activity—to the York County Mosquito Disease Control program or the DEP reporting tool https://gis.dep.pa.gov/dead_bird_geoform/