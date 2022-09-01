WellSpan Health to begin offering flu vaccinations next week

Patients can begin scheduling appointments starting Sept. 1 using MyWellSpan or by calling their office or pharmacy directly.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — WellSpan Health announced on Thursday that it will begin offering flu vaccinations at WellSpan Health primary care practices and pharmacies starting Sept. 6.

According to a release, patients can begin scheduling appointments starting Sept. 1 using MyWellSpan or by calling their office or pharmacy directly. Patients do not need to be an existing WellSpan patient to schedule an appointment.

“As we head into fall, now is the time to get your shot and protect yourself from the upcoming flu season,” Dr. Mark Goedecker, WellSpan Health vice president and chief medical officer for primary care said in a statement. “The flu is a very serious illness that can pose real risks, especially to the very young, the elderly, and those with underlying conditions. Getting vaccinated is the first step to preventing not only getting the flu yourself, but also spreading it to those you love.”

It's worth mentioning that the CDC estimates that, while relatively mild, the last flu season caused between 8 and 13 million illnesses, 6 million medical visits, 170,000 hospitalizations, and 14,000 deaths in the United States alone.

WellSpan says that getting an annual flu vaccination is the best way to protect yourself against flu and its "potentially serious complications." Research has shown, they say, that the vaccine has many benefits including reducing the risk of flu illnesses, hospitalizations, and the risk of flu-related death in children.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older, and it is safe for pregnant women to receive as well, WellSpan also states in the release.