Vaccination requirements announced for certain WellSpan Health staff, including hospital workers

The policy comes with the recent mandate from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced by President Biden on Sept 9.

YORK, Pa. — WellSpan Health has announced that staff of certain facilities will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 2022.

WellSpan recently announced that all staff in Medicare and Medicaid-certified facilities, which includes hospitals, will be required to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 1 and second dose by Jan. 5, 2022.

WellSpan officials say they announced the policy in compliance with a recent mandate from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which requires the vaccinations.