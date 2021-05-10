WellSpan Health goes mobile to provide mammograms to rural and underserved communities across South Central Pa.

WellSpan Health announced on Oct. 4 their newest effort to increase access to breast cancer screenings.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — WellSpan Health has launched a mobile mammography motor coach to increase rural and underserved communities' access to breast cancer screenings across South Central Pennsylvania.

A mammogram is an X-ray image of one's breasts that doctors use to catch early signs of breast cancer, sometimes three years before symptoms may even occur, according to the CDC.

On Oct. 1, WellSpan Health provided Delta, York County with their mobile coach services, giving 15 mammograms to local residents in under 15 minutes.

"WellSpan Health is committed to making access to important health screenings easier," Roxanna Gapstur, president and chief executive officer of WellSpan Health said. "We know there is a need for these types of services to be extended to all corners of our region, and we’re proud to provide a potentially life-saving mammogram screening to women across South Central Pennsylvania.”

We are #WellSpanProud to transport mammograms to the communities we serve! Our new, state-of-the mobile mammography motor coach will help us to increase access to important breast cancer screenings in rural and underserved communities. https://t.co/x6lSLunjqb #MammoMonday pic.twitter.com/vtTDXhLP3R — WellSpan Health (@WellSpan) October 4, 2021

WellSpan's team has undergone extensive training to learn how to effectively operate three-dimensional mammography technology to detect breast cancer in women typically 40 and up.

“Affordability should never be a barrier to the care someone needs and WellSpan has programs and resources to help women who are uninsured with this service,” Dianne Moore, vice president of the Operations, Women & Children Service Line for WellSpan Health said.

WellSpan also plans on visiting Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster, and Lebanon counties to continue to improve the health of rural and underserved communities across their service region. The health system will also be visiting health fairs and community events to allow women to be proactive with their health.

“Preventative care can help early diagnosis of breast cancer and often leads to better outcomes with more treatment options,” Dr. Carlos Roberts, vice president and chief medical officer of the Women & Children Service Line for WellSpan Health said.