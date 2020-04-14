WellSpan Health joins the 100 Million Mask Challenge

The 100 Million Mask Challenge is a nationwide effort to coordinate efforts to rapidly-produce needed personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.

WellSpan Health announced on Monday it is joining the 100 Million Mask Challenge, an initiative launched by the American Hospital Association to help meet the growing demand for masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 100 Million Mask Challenge is a nationwide effort calling on manufacturers, the business community and individuals across the country to coordinate efforts to rapidly-produce needed personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.

“As we prepare for the expected increase in COVID-19 patients in our community and hospitals, the safety of our caregivers is critically important,” Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and CEO of WellSpan Health, said in a release.“That’s why WellSpan Health is joining the American Hospital Association’s 100 Million Mask Challenge. We’re asking our friends, neighbors, and community partners to come together to help us meet this challenge.”

Individuals interested in making or donating masks should visit WellSpan.org/COVID19Help to download the approved pattern or call the Coronavirus Information Hotline at 1-855-851-3641 and select option 4.

WellSpan has opened mask donation sites across southcentral Pennsylvania. You can donate Monday through Friday at the following locations: