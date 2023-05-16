WellSpan Health announces plans to build 3 new neighborhood hospitals to serve Cumberland, York counties

Built in partnership with Emerus, the new facilities will be open 24/7, have emergency rooms and up to 10 inpatient beds, in a "smaller, more accessible footprint."

YORK, Pa. — WellSpan Health on Tuesday announced plans to build three new neighborhood hospitals that will "provide expanded access to inpatient care in Cumberland and York counties," the healthcare company said.

Built as part of a partnership with Emerus, the nation's largest operator of neighborhood hospitals, the new facilities will operate 24/7, with emergency departments and up to 10 inpatient beds in a "smaller, more accessible footprint," WellSpan said in a press release.

Details about the locations of the new neighborhood hospitals and the services they will provide are still being finalized, WellSpan said, but groundbreaking is planned for the end of this year, with potential grand opening dates in late 2024.

“As WellSpan continues to reimagine the face of healthcare, we recognize that it cannot always be a one-size-fits-all approach," said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and CEO of WellSpan Health. "To truly make healthcare more accessible for our neighbors in South Central Pennsylvania, we must always strive to meet them where they are.

"As part of our mission to serve all, these neighborhood hospitals will provide efficient, close-to-home access to low acuity emergency and hospital care.”

The hospitals are being designed to enhance the patient experience with convenience and access at the forefront, WellSpan said. Each will be fully licensed and WellSpan branded.

The facilities will be operated and staffed by Emerus, but fully integrated with WellSpan systems, including the MyWellSpan patient portal.

“We are excited to partner with WellSpan Health to bring high-quality, convenient care to communities across central Pennsylvania,” said Vic Schmerbeck, chief executive officer of Emerus. “Our shared vision, complemented by Emerus' unique neighborhood hospital concept, will produce an extraordinary patient experience that Pennsylvanians deserve. We look forward to an amazing partnership with WellSpan Health for many years to come."

Emerus has numerous similar partnerships with other healthcare systems including Ascension, Baptist Health System, Baylor Scott & White Health and CommonSpirit Health, among others, including Allegheny Health Network here in Pennsylvania.

To learn more about Emerus’ approach to neighborhood hospitals, visit http://www.Emerus.com.