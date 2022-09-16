Weis Markets now offering COVID-19 boosters

In-store pharmacies at most Weis Markets locations are offering the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Weis Markets announced on Friday that most of its in-store pharmacies now offer two types of COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna bivalent vaccines are available at Weis pharmacies starting Friday, Sept. 16 following the recent FDA authorization and CDC recommendation.

Pfizer is available to those ages 12 and older at least two months after they have completed primary vaccination or received a booster dose.

Moderna is available to those ages 18 and older at least two months after they have completed primary vaccination or received a booster dose.

Both vaccines are free to receive and are available at most in-store pharmacies. A full list of pharmacies administering the vaccines can be found here.

“Vaccines continue to be our best tool for preventing the most serious health outcomes associated with COVID-19 infections,” Rick Seipp, Weis Markets’ vice president of pharmacy, said in a press release. “The latest vaccines have been formulated to provide protection against the omicron variant ahead of an anticipated spike in infections in the fall and winter months.”

Those interested in receiving their vaccine booster can schedule an appointment at WeisMarkets.com. Sign-ups are available one day prior to the immunization appointment. Walk-ins are welcome but will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Rapid, at-home COVID-19 antigen tests are also in stock and available for purchase at Weis stores.