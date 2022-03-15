3 ways coffee can enhance natural beauty | Health Smart

YORK, Pa. — There's no doubt you've heard a lot of health stories over the years regarding coffee. Good for you one day, bad for you the next. Now though, experts say coffee can enhance your natural beauty and you don't even have to drink it.
Nutrition specialist Nora Tobin says antioxidants, stimulants, and chlorogenic acids that are found in coffee have been linked to improving skin quality.
Here are 3 ways to use it:
To clear up acne:
- Tobin says a facial scrub made out of coffee grinds can help unclog your pores and clear up your face. Use as often as you want, but don't scrub too hard.
To lessen dark circles
- You know those dark circles under our eyes that we loathe so much? That's right, coffee can help that too. For this, Tobin suggests making an eye mask. Here's how to make it:
- Mix one tablespoon of coffee powder with a teaspoon of honey, add a few drops of Vitamin E oil, and there you have it.
- Let it sit under your eyes for 15 minutes and then rinse. Caffeine dilates blood vessels and increases blood flow, making your skin return to a more youthful state.
To reduce cellulite
- Did you know that coffee can also reduce the appearance of cellulite? Tobin says a coffee scrub exfoliates dead skin cells, smoothing the skin and providing a more even appearance. The coffee scrub can result in radiant and glowing skin. If the smell of coffee can wake up your mind in the morning, why can't a coffee scrub do the same for your body?