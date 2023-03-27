Walking outdoors and the many benefits

When starting your fitness journey, it doesn't have to be intense! The benefits of just going outside and taking a walk are immense.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Springtime is the perfect time to get outside for your exercise opportunities. You can go for a jog, a run, or even for just a walk at one of your local nature trails. FOX43 tried out Adams-Ricci Park in Cumberland county, to go get some steps in!

Adams-Ricci Park in East Pennboro Township is roughly 82 acres with access to 5 trail loops, one of which leads to the Conodoguinet Creek.

Really though, any walking trail, hike or park will do the trick!

The main goal here is getting some fresh air while moving your body, and the activity doesn't have to be too intense to reap the benefits, which, speak for themselves!

One Harvard University study says walking at least 20 minutes a day, five days a week, or walking approximately five to six miles a week, can lead to an ease in existing joint pain, and a boost in immune function.

Another Harvard University study says that if 150 to 300 minutes of brisk walking is performed weekly, it can help to reduce the risk of diabetes, stroke, and cardiovascular disease.

Crunch Fitness front desk associate, Issiah Simms, agrees and says that there are also major mental health benefits as well.

“Those endorphins rushing into your brain, making you not feel pain, making you happy, have a lasting effect not just while you're exerting the exercise," said Simms.

Simms also notes that adding in the power of the sun and its light can boost mood, especially after months when seasonal depression occurs.

Just remember to go at your own pace and adjust your speed to your fitness level.

“If you want to start out, you are going to want to do steady state cardio, zone one, conversation pace. If you feel like you are running out of breath at all slow down,” said Simms.

For more information about Adams-Ricci Park click here.