Visaprint set to donate 100,000 face shields to hospitals in underserved communities

In an effort to get face shields into the hands of frontline workers as quickly as possible, Vistaprint is adapting its North American manufacturing processes and is sharing this knowledge throughout its global operations to expand production in the coming weeks.



“We have served small businesses for over 20 years in many different ways and in this current environment that means supporting the frontline healthcare teams who are the critical heart-beat of local communities in these unprecedented times," said Vistaprint Chief Marketing Officer Ricky Engelberg, “I am proud to work with a team that is so nimble, innovative, and passionate that they were able to start production of these much-needed supplies in a matter of days. So many of our customers come from smaller communities, and it is a privilege to be able to support their frontline healthcare providers.”



Within days, the Vistaprint engineering and manufacturing teams deconstructed and optimized existing machinery to develop a face shield product that meets the growing needs of frontline professionals working with patients impacted by COVID-19.