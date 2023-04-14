Upping our core game with TRX | FitMinute

Looking to take core to the next level? The York JCC has the TRX move to try!

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — In this week's FOX43 FitMinute Susannah Gillespie, a personal trainer from the York JCC is taking core to the next level by using the TRX Straps.

For this move, all you need is a mat and TRX straps. If you do not have TRX straps the exercise can also be completed without them!

To get started, sit down on the mat with your feet just slightly out front of the TRX straps. For set up, the handles should be at their lowest setting so they are easily accessible from the seated position.

"We are going to place our hands onto the handlebars and you almost feel like you are a mummy, and you are going to roll down, slowly one vertebra at a time," Gillespie explained.

"Just until you feel that lower back come down, then you are going to clench your core muscles and roll up up up and the nice thing is we get a nice little added bonus with a really great back stretch almost like a forward fold in yoga. We roll up, roll down, roll back up. and stretch forward," she continued.

You can do as many repetitions as you'd like, and feel free to hold that stretch at the top as well.

Give it a try and let us know what you think!