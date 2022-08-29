UPMC welcomes inaugural class of new nursing program

The Shadyside School of Nursing is teaming up with Harrisburg University for a new 16-month accelerated program to help solve a shortage of nurses.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Monday marked the first day of school for dozens of future nurses in Harrisburg.

“I know when I was younger I got hurt a lot, breaking bones and stuff and spent a lot of time in doctors’ offices and I really liked what they did," said Tessa Richardson.

Richardson is one of 133 members of the inaugural class at the UPMC Harrisburg Shadyside School of Nursing program.

“It’s a very exciting and rewarding profession so I’m extremely pleased to see this many students wanting to take the challenge and become nurses," said Dr. Penny Lenig-Zerby, director of UPMC Shadyside School of Nursing at UPMC Harrisburg.

Since the program was announced in February, 1,200 inquiries were made and 133 students were accepted and are now enrolled.

It comes as hospitals across the country are seeing a massive shortage in nurses.

UPMC is hopeful Shadyside will help solve the problem.

“Hopefully we’ll fill the pipeline for our UPMC hospitals," said Dr. Lenig-Zerby. "Having 133 students coming through the program, hopefully we’ll make a dent in the nursing shortage.”

Students will go through a 16-month accelerated nursing program.

They’ll take classes with both UPMC and Harrisburg University faculty and complete 900 hours of clinical rotations at UPMC hospitals.

“I also think with 16 months, you can get in and out and start working, which I want to do, I want to work," said Richardson.

“I don’t know how much of a life I’m going to have during this, but I’ll be a nurse within 16 months so it’s worth it," added Hallie Larue, another student.

Dr. Lenig-Zerby is looking forward to grooming the next generation of healthcare workers.

“The program is 16 months to change your life," she said. "It’s going to be hard work but it’s worth it. Like I said, there’s not a day that goes by that I regret becoming a nurse.”

You can find more information about the Shadyside School of Nursing on the UPMC website.