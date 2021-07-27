Here are some unique tips to stay cool in the heat this week

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Most of South Central Pennsylvania will see temperatures in the 90s Tuesday. One of the most important things you can do to keep yourself cool on a hot day is staying hydrated.
The CDC recommends drinking eight ounces of water for every 15 to 20 minutes you spend outside. You should also drink water before you even begin your day because if you start the day dehydrated, you may not be able to drink enough water to catch up with your body's need for water. Once you feel thirsty, you are already behind on water intake and are reaching a level of dehydration. It is also most effective to drink water in shorter intervals instead of large amounts infrequently.
Some other tips according to the CDC to help you stay cool include:
- Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as you can
- If you have to go outside, limit your outdoor activity, especially midday when the sun is the hottest
- Pace any outdoor activity, start slow, and pick up the pace gradually
- Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing
- A cool shower or bath can help you cool down
Some unique tips: freezing your bedsheets, and eating spicy food. Spicy food can make you sweat which can help cool you off.