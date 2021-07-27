Here are some unique tips to stay cool in the heat this week

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Most of South Central Pennsylvania will see temperatures in the 90s Tuesday. One of the most important things you can do to keep yourself cool on a hot day is staying hydrated.

The CDC recommends drinking eight ounces of water for every 15 to 20 minutes you spend outside. You should also drink water before you even begin your day because if you start the day dehydrated, you may not be able to drink enough water to catch up with your body's need for water. Once you feel thirsty, you are already behind on water intake and are reaching a level of dehydration. It is also most effective to drink water in shorter intervals instead of large amounts infrequently.